Win a Steam Deck OLED or Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld by watching The Game Awards

What you need to know

The Game Awards is tonight, check out our live blog for up-to-date coverage.

Lenovo and Valve have partnered to give away 100 of both the Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go.

Make sure to sign up once the show starts and see if you win.

If you haven't been able to jump into the handheld PC gaming craze yet, tonight might be your opportunity. You can sign up to win 1 of 100 Steam Deck OLEDs or 1 of 100 Lenovo Legion Go handheld PCs during the Game Awards.

The sweepstakes doesn't start until the show does so be ready for a big rush of traffic to the site, but it's worth entering to win. You can register for the Steam Deck OLED sign-up, or the Lenovo Legion Go sign-up, or both.

Should you get a Steam Deck OLED or Lenovo Legion GO?

The Lenovo Legion Go is a Windows 11 gaming handheld that released in October. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

If you haven't had much time to do research into the awesome portable handheld PCs, we have you covered. We got to get some hands-on time with the recently released Lenovo Legion Go, and in our Lenovo Legion Go review, we discuss that, while it's not a perfect device it is a great option to play your games on the go.

If you're not sure what you want, Phil Spencer is currently using the Lenovo Legion Go and seems to like it.

Looking to see how the handhelds compare with each other? Check out our guide on the Best Gaming Handhelds 2023 article.

The giveaways keep coming: Enter during #TheGameAwards tomorrow for a chance to win 1 of 100 @LenovoLegion Go gaming handhelds at https://t.co/OjQ0sRvoHm (US Only, 18+) pic.twitter.com/DUwdvrScuNDecember 7, 2023 See more

Don't worry, if you don't win a Steam Deck OLED or Lenovo Legion Go tonight, we are always on the lookout for the best deals on them. Make sure to keep checking back on Windows Central to pick one up at a major discount. I got the ASUS ROG Ally last week for $399 and it looks like it is still on sale for that price and I am loving it.

