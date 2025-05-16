The Lenovo Legion Go is a versatile gaming handheld featuring detachable controllers, one of which can be used like a mouse.

The Lenovo Legion Go is the most versatile handheld on the market. It features a massive 8.8-inch display, detachable controllers, and has a built-in kickstand. Right now, you can grab the Legion Go with 1TB of storage for $100 off.

The 512GB Legion Go normally costs $699.99 and is currently on sale for $649.99. But you can now get the 1TB version for the same $649.99, making it a much better value.

The Legion Go's kickstand and FPS mode make it stand out from competing gaming handhelds. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The gaming handheld market is a bit crowded in 2025, which is great for consumers. There are plenty of excellent choices, including the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and likely the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. But the Legion Go stands out due to its unique design.

The detachable controllers of the Legion Go may remind you of the Nintendo Switch, but they have an extra trick. The right controller has an FPS switch and fits into an FPS base, which lets you use that controller like a computer mouse.

Our Managing Editor Jez Corden shared why the Legion Go is his favorite gaming handheld:

"The Lenovo Legion Go is actually not the PC gaming handheld I generally recommend to most people, despite the fact it's my favorite. Being fully transparent here, I've used every major PC gaming handheld except the Intel-based MSI Claw (although by all accounts, you should definitely avoid that one). I've regularly used the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go came out on top for me as a jack-of-all-trades, owing to its monstrous versatility."

The large screen of the Legion Go and the kickstand on the back of the device allow it to function as a gaming laptop replacement. That display is also big enough for PC games that feel cramped on smaller screens.

Since the Legion Go runs Windows, it supports a massive library of games played through Steam, Epic, GOG, Battle.net, and PC Game Pass.

The Legion Go has decent battery life, so the fact that you can charge it to 70% in only 30 minutes helps.

Although it launched a couple of years ago, the Legion Go still ranks among the best gaming handhelds. The current discount on the 1TB Legion Go makes the device an even better option.