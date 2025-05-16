Save $100 on the 1TB Lenovo Legion Go — now the same price as the 512GB model
The Lenovo Legion Go with 1TB of storage currently costs the same as the 512GB model.
The Lenovo Legion Go is the most versatile handheld on the market. It features a massive 8.8-inch display, detachable controllers, and has a built-in kickstand. Right now, you can grab the Legion Go with 1TB of storage for $100 off.
The 512GB Legion Go normally costs $699.99 and is currently on sale for $649.99. But you can now get the 1TB version for the same $649.99, making it a much better value.
"Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available... the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." — Rebecca Spear
✅Perfect for: Those who want the most versatile Windows-powered gaming handheld with detachable controllers, an FPS mouse mode, built-in kickstand, and a massive (and beautiful) display.
❌Avoid if: You want a more compact gaming handheld that's better for travel.
Display: 8.8-inch IPS LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate. Processor: AMD Z1 Extreme w/ Radeon graphics. Memory: 16GB RAM. Storage: 1TB SSD. OS: Windows 11. Weight: 854g (1.88lbs).
Launch date: 2023.
The gaming handheld market is a bit crowded in 2025, which is great for consumers. There are plenty of excellent choices, including the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and likely the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. But the Legion Go stands out due to its unique design.
The detachable controllers of the Legion Go may remind you of the Nintendo Switch, but they have an extra trick. The right controller has an FPS switch and fits into an FPS base, which lets you use that controller like a computer mouse.
Our Managing Editor Jez Corden shared why the Legion Go is his favorite gaming handheld:
"The Lenovo Legion Go is actually not the PC gaming handheld I generally recommend to most people, despite the fact it's my favorite. Being fully transparent here, I've used every major PC gaming handheld except the Intel-based MSI Claw (although by all accounts, you should definitely avoid that one). I've regularly used the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go came out on top for me as a jack-of-all-trades, owing to its monstrous versatility."
The large screen of the Legion Go and the kickstand on the back of the device allow it to function as a gaming laptop replacement. That display is also big enough for PC games that feel cramped on smaller screens.
Since the Legion Go runs Windows, it supports a massive library of games played through Steam, Epic, GOG, Battle.net, and PC Game Pass.
The Legion Go has decent battery life, so the fact that you can charge it to 70% in only 30 minutes helps.
Although it launched a couple of years ago, the Legion Go still ranks among the best gaming handhelds. The current discount on the 1TB Legion Go makes the device an even better option.
