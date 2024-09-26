Over nine classic Square Enix JRPGs have been announced for Xbox and some are available to buy right now

Several classic Square Enix titles from the Final Fantasy series, Mana series, and Dragon Quest are coming to Xbox

What you need to know

Square Enix has revealed several new Xbox ports for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection, Legend of Mana, and Trials of Mana during Microsoft's livestream presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2024.

In addition, it showed more gameplay footage for the upcoming HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3, which is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows and Steam on November 14, 2024.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, Legend of Mana, and Trials of Mana will be available for purchase later today for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. In addition, Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana will also be available to download via Xbox Game Pass.

On September 26, 2024, during the finale of Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show 2024 presentation, Square Enix made an appearance to make several startling announcements sure to please long-time fans of its classic JRPGs. Later today, Square Enix will be releasing the highly-requested Xbox port of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, along with two unexpected Xbox ports of two classic titles from the Mana franchise — Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana.

In addition, Square Enix also showcased new gameplay footage for the upcoming 2D-HD remake of the legendary JRPG, Dragon Quest 3. Here is everything you need to know from these announcements.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster | TGS Xbox Announcement - YouTube Watch On

First off on this list of major announcements is the Xbox port of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection has finally been confirmed after many months of rumors. For those unaware, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is a compilation featuring the first six entries of Square Enix's critically-acclaimed Final Fantasy series.

Several games in this compilation are often regarded by critics and fans (myself included) as some of the most influential and best games in the JRPG genre, such as Final Fantasy 6, Final Fantasy 4, and even the original Final Fantasy. But this isn't just a normal compilation port of the original games, all six titles have been remastered for modern consoles with new pixel-art graphics and rearranged soundtracks.

In addition, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection will include quality-of-life improvements such as an optional experience point booster so you can level up faster, an auto-battle option, and the ability to turn off random encounters.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is now available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection Relive the first six legendary entries of the Final Fantasy franchise with rearranged soundtracks and beautiful HD remastered graphics in one definitive package with the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection. Buy at: Xbox

Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana | Xbox Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Next up on our list of Square Enix JRPGs coming to Xbox is the surprising announcement of Xbox ports for Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana from the Mana series. Trials of Mana is a remake of the once Japanese-exclusive third entry in the Mana series (also known as Seiken Densetsu 3) and has the player embark on an epic adventure to stop evil villains from freeing monstrous beings known as Benevodons, and save the world.

In this game, you will form a team of three out of six heroes and use their powerful abilities to vanquish monsters and evildoers in fast-paced real-time action-RPG combat. When this game was released back in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, it received wide acclaim for its in-depth character class customization system, compelling characters, and beautiful music.

Now Xbox fans will be able to experience this highly-praised entry in the Mana series for themselves as it is now available to purchase on Xbox Series X|S and Windows.

Trials of Mana Travel the world with a cast of colorful heroes and stop the world-ending monsters known as Benevodons from being freed from their prisons in a heart-pounding adventure filled with excitement, dread, and wonder. Buy at: Xbox

Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana | Xbox Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Legend of Mana meanwhile is the fourth title in the Mana series that was only once released only in Japan during the 1990s before being re-released as a HD remaster for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2021. This JRPG has a rather unique premise that instead of going off on a journey to travel the world, you are instead tasked to build one from scratch.

This is because the world map is completely empty, and it's up to you to fill the gaps by completing a series of quests that tie together to form compelling story arcs and unlock new locations to explore. You can tackle these quests in any order you desire and depending on the order you complete them, you will create your own world map with secrets and challenges unique to each playthrough.

In addition, like the rest of the Mana series, Legend of Mana features a real-time action-RPG combat system and a complex character customization system to help over the various beasties that will impede your adventure.

This remastered edition of Legend of Mana features gorgeously redrawn pre-rendered background art and a memorable soundtrack composed by the legendary Yoko Shimomura known for composing tracks for Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy XV, Mario & Luigi, Street Fighter 2, Live a Live, and many more.

Legend of Mana will be available for purchase later today for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Windows. On top of that, both Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana will be added to Xbox Game Pass's library today as well, so Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download them for free.

With the addition of the recently released Visions of Mana, it's safe to say that the Mana series is back and here to stay on Xbox consoles.

Legend of Mana Embark on a journey to discover an unexplored world and build your own world map in the timeless tale of Legend of Mana, reborn with remastered graphics and an rearranged soundtrack. Buy at: Xbox

Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD Remake

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake â€“ Gameplay trailer - YouTube Watch On

The last announcement from Square Enix for this showcase is a montage of new gameplay footage for Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD Remake. This game is a remake of 1988's Dragon Quest 3, one of the most influential and critically-acclaimed JRPGs of all time that set the standard for future JRPGs to come.

In this game, you are given the daunting quest of saving the world from being conquered by the vile Archfield Baramos and avenging your father Ortega, who fell in battle trying to slay Baramos. To complete your quest, you will need to recruit powerful heroes to your party and strengthen your gear and abilities if you hope to stand a chance of defeating Baramos and his army of monsters.

RELATED: Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake preview: A beautiful game with smart improvements

The remake reimagines the original Dragon Quest 3 with a gorgeous HD-2D art style seen in other Square Enix titles like the Octopath Traveler series and the Live a Live remake. However, this game doesn't just include new visual enhancements, it will also feature a new Vocation class for members of your party to learn called the Monster Wrangler.

The Monster Wrangler Vocation has the power to use the abilities of monsters you encounter in battle and can even tame them so you can use them to fight in the arena and earn some extra money.

Dragon Quest 3 2D-HD Remake is scheduled to be released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam later this year on November 14, 2024.

Xbox JRPG fans are eating good in 2024

I can't wait to relive the classic Final Fantasy games all over again on Xbox consoles (Image credit: Square Enix)

2024 has been an incredible year so far for Xbox JRPG fans. This year we had high-quality JRPGs from SEGA such as Persona 3 Reload and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Several cult-classic titles from the 1990s are coming back and being ported onto modern consoles, like Suikoden and Grandia.

And to top it off, Square Enix is finally bringing the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection to Xbox along with, Xbox ports for Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana, and an HD-2D remake of one of the best entries in the Dragon Quest series.

While we're still a ways off from getting Xbox ports of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Final Fantasy 16, the chances of those ports happening are looking more likely than ever before.

With more upcoming Xbox JRPGs to look forward to such as Atelier's Xbox debut title, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, Atlus' Metaphor: ReFantazio, the recently announced indie title Threads of Time, and many others, I'd say the future of JRPGs on Xbox is on the path to a bright future.