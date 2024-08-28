The release date for the upcoming remasters of two classic JRPGs from the 1990s has been revealed

Recruit an army of mighty heroes and save the world from the fires of war

Konami released a new trailer for Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars during the Nintendo Direct August stream and announced its release date.

This game is a compilation of two HD remasters of the first two entries in Konami's Suikoden JRPG series, enhanced with improved graphics, upgraded sound effects, and quality-of-life features.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is set to launch on March 6, 2025 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

For those who may have never heard of Suikoden, it's a series of turn-based JRPGs developed and published by Konami that originated on the PlayStation One during the 1990s. While the Suikoden series wasn't as popular as Square Enix's Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest franchises back in the day, it did gain a cult following over the years.

The Suikoden games are renowned for telling compelling stories with themes of friendship, family, political intrigue, and the horrors of war. They are also famous for allowing players to recruit over a hundred playable characters to their party in each game, building armies and fortresses to take on evil empires in turn-based strategy mini-games, and forming 6-man parties to take on challenging bosses in traditional turn-based JRPG combat.

As the name implies, Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is an HD remaster collection of the first two titles in the series, Suikoden I Gate Rune and Suikoden II Dunan Unification. This upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title will enhance both games for modern generations with improved graphics, sound, and quality-of-life improvements.

The following improvements that Suikoden 1 and 2 will receive in this HD remaster collection are:

All background illustrations will be remade in HD.

More detailed pixel art animation.

The environments will feature improved lighting, shadow textures, smoke effects, and other atmospheric effects.

The sound design during battle and exploration has been enhanced.

Character portraits have been redrawn with new HD portraits.

Auto-Save.

Conversation Logs to help remind players of past events in the story.

Auto-battle in case you want the AI to control your characters during battle.

A Battle Fast Forward option to help speed up the pacing of battles.

Pre-orders for Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars are now available, and if you pre-order them now, you will gain special in-game items to help you out during the start of each title.

These pre-order bonus items are:

57,300 potch (in-game currency)

1x Fortune Orb

1x Prosperity Orb

I can't wait to experience the Suikoden series for the first time when these remasters arrive next year

Form 6-man parties and challenge scary monsters and dastardly villains in intense turn-based battles. (Image credit: Konami)

As a long-time fan of JRPGs, I admittingly missed out on the Suikoden games when I was a kid during the 1990s. I never heard of them until much later in life, and I was more obsessed with Square Enix's Final Fantasy series and Capcom's Breath of Fire franchise at the time. However, I recently reviewed Suikoden's spiritual successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, for Xbox consoles.

While it did have its issues with regard to pacing and micro-management, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was a delightful indie JRPG with an engaging story, dozens of fun characters to customize your party with, and a fun battle system that rewarded optimal party compositions and strategic use of abilities.

If I can expect to experience the same kind of fun gameplay I liked in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes from the series that inspired it, then I can't wait to play Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars when it launches next year.