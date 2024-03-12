Two of my childhood favorite JRPGs from retro SEGA consoles are coming to Xbox

What you need to know

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc., has announced that it will port the Grandia HD Collection to Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The Grandia HD Collection will launch on March 26, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The Grandia HD Collection is a bundle containing the first two entries of the classic JRPG series, Grandia.

Game publisher GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. has made an exciting announcement I would have never seen coming in a million years. After many fan requests, GungHo is finally bringing the Grandia HD Collection to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles later this month, on March 26, 2024.

In addition, GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. has partnered with Limited Run Games to release physical copies of the Grandia HD Collection, which you can pre-order at the official website starting on March 15, 2024.

For the uninitiated, the Grandia HD Collection is a bundle containing Grandia 1 and Grandia 2, two legendary, critically acclaimed JRPGs released between the late 1990s and early 2000s and created by GAME ARTS (known mainly for the Lunar Series).

This HD re-release collection contains the original games and additional features such as remastered widescreen graphics, Japanese dub audio options, and a new Hard Mode for Grandia 2.

As for the premise, let's start with the first entry. Grandia 1 (originally released on the SEGA Saturn in 1997) tells the story of Justin, a young adventurer traveling the world with his friends to uncover the mysteries of the long-lost Icarian civilization. Along the way, Justin fights to protect his friends and the Icarians' secrets from the evil Garlyle Forces.

Join the Geohound merc Ryudo and his friends on their journey to save the world from the Pieces of Valmar. (Image credit: GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.)

Grandia 2 (originally released on the SEGA Dreamcast in 2000) follows the adventures of Ryudo, a crude mercenary hired to bodyguard a nun named Elena. Ryudo's mission is to protect Elena as she performs a ritual to strengthen the magic seal on one of the fragments of an evil dead god known as Valmar,

Unfortunately, something causes the ritual to go horribly wrong. The dark fragment breaks the seal and possesses Elena, transforming her into a demoness called Millenia. At the same time this happens, the other Pieces of Valmar break free of their seals and cause chaos. Now, it's up to Ryudo and Elena (as well as her demonic alter-ego Millenia) to travel the world and reseal the Pieces of Valmar before they reunite to resurrect the dark god.

Explore ancient dungeons to uncover long-lost secrets and challenge demonic bosses. (Image credit: GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.)

These two games have been ported and remastered many times over the years since their debut on SEGA consoles. They've been ported to PlayStations 1, 2, and 3, the Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. However, this announcement marks the first time classic JRPGs will be coming to Xbox consoles and modern PlayStation consoles.

The Grandia series marches onward to Xbox consoles.

The Grandia series features a unique turn-based combat system where you could interrupt attacks or dodge out of way. (Image credit: GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.)

I'm personally shocked and excited to see the Grandia HD Collection coming to Xbox consoles, as the PlayStation ports of Grandia 1 and 2 were some of my favorite JRPGs as a kid. These bright, feel-good titles were memorable for their distinct 1990s anime art styles, fun and loveable characters, massive worlds to explore, and grand storylines that embodied the definition of adventure.

In addition, the Grandia series featured a unique and addicting turn-based combat system that allowed players to interrupt enemy attacks and position party members on the battlefield to avoid attacks.

I thought 2024 couldn't get any bigger with highly-anticipated, upcoming Xbox JRPGs like Metaphor Re:Fantazio, the long-awaited Xbox port of Final Fantasy XIV, and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. But now, I can look forward to replaying two of my childhood favorite games on modern consoles when the Grandia HD Collection launches on March 26, 2024, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.