'Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster' titles climb high on the Xbox store, proving Xbox players actually *do* love JRPGs
Love for the classic 2D Final Fantasy games still holds up today as it skyrockets across Xbox store charts across the world
What you need to know
- A week after being announced and released during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix's long-awaited Xbox port of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection has been seen jumping up high on the Top Paid charts on Xbox stores worldwide.
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is a compilation of the first six entries of Square Enix's Final Fantasy franchise, all remastered with upgraded pixel-art graphics and re-arranged soundtracks, and includes quality-of-life improvements to smooth out the gameplay experience for newcomers to the series.
- Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection is available for purchase digitally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud via Xbox Play Anywhere, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.
On September 26, 2024, Square Enix has started making good on its promise to bring more of JRPGs to Xbox consoles by releasing the long-awaited Xbox port of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection during the 2024 Tokyo Game Show (along with releasing several Mana games to Xbox).
Demand for this grand compilation of classic Final Fantasy games has shown to be very high as a week after it launched on Xbox platforms, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection has been seen rising up to the 12th spot on the Top Paid list on the Xbox Store in the U.S. (as sighted on Reddit via @HazzadorGamin at X).
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster has made its way to the 12th Top Paid game on Xbox store for the U.S #SquareEnix https://t.co/GwGpS5n7d4 pic.twitter.com/oGT4bVu6YmOctober 4, 2024
We at Windows Central also checked the game's position on the Xbox Store in other countries. While the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection only holds the 20th spot in the UK, it has hit a high 13th spot in Xbox stores in Germany, and has been riding high in other countries we've been able to check as well.
Classic Final Fantasy has finally come to Xbox and it is glorious
As a long-time fan of the Final Fantasy series since playing the original Final Fantasy 7 on the PlayStation One during the 1990s, it warms my heart to see so many Xbox players come together and show their love for the 2D-era Final Fantasy titles.
Some of the games in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection like Final Fantasy 1, 4, 5 (my personal favorite of the collection), and 6 have stood the test of time and are still widely regarded as some of the best JRPGs ever made. And now, Xbox fans can finally experience these excellent Xbox JRPGs on Xbox Series X|S for themselves and see how they helped shape the JRPG genre into what it is today.
On top of that, these games are also available on Windows PC and are compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere. This means you can use some of the best gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go and play some of the best Xbox JRPGs while traveling abroad or visiting a friend's house as these games are a perfect fit for them.
With the recent revelation that Square Enix confirming its plans to bring Final Fantasy 16 to Xbox, I believe it's only a matter of time before we see the once-thought-impossible Xbox ports of Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake become a reality next.
