Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 now lets you rematch the game's most brutal boss
Patch v1.3.0 just dropped, and if you dare, you can fight Simon again
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has just released Patch v1.3.0, and while the update notes may be brief, it includes one major addition that fans of a serious challenge will appreciate: the ability to rematch the game’s toughest boss.
Yes, the infamous Simon fight, known for its brutal difficulty and relentless demand for precise parries, can now be replayed as many times as you like. If you’ve already conquered him once and feel the urge to test your skills (or your patience) all over again, you now have the chance.
Story mode is now actually easy, and for those who want even more of a challenge, there's something for you
Simon isn't the only change in Patch 1.3.0, Sandfall Interactive has also made significant adjustments to both ends of the difficulty spectrum.
For players who want an even tougher experience, new challenge modifiers have been introduced for Act 3 and beyond, that can be adjusted at the flag.
On the other end of the scale, Story Mode has finally been rebalanced to truly offer an easier path through the game.
Story mode, while the easiest difficulty claims that you don't need to master the art of parrying and dodging, anyone who's got into Act 3 will know this is nonsense. Even in Story mode, some bosses require parries and dodges to defeat.
While certain late-game builds using specific Pictos could help mitigate the difficulty, many of these tools weren’t accessible until much later. With this update, Story Mode now better lives up to its promise, making the game more approachable for those who want to focus on the story without the punishing combat.
Patch 1.3.0 full notes
Simon Rematch
- Players can now rematch Simon after defeating him!
Story mode rebalancing
- Parry and dodge windows increased by 40%
- Incoming damage reduced by 10% to 50%
Challenge modifiers (Act 3 onwards) at flag checkpoints, players can now:
- Limit max player damage to 99,999 or 999,999
- Multiply enemy HP by x2, x5, x10, x20, x50, or x100
Bug fixes (297 in total but notable examples below)
- Verso now gains Perfection correctly when in reserve
- Simoso weapon will no longer cause lag due to memory leaks
- General polish across collisions, terrain, and scripting
- Fixed soft lock when loading saves on Xbox Series X|S
- Cutscenes scale properly on ultrawide and non-standard resolutions
- Fixed a bug where loading a save after resting at a different location would spawn the player at coordinate zero
- Placeholder textures removed near Chromatic Boucheclier and his battlearena
- Fixed performance drops from repeated resting on certain levels
- Crash after dialogue sequences resolved
- Fixed stability issues after extended play sessions
- French voiceover now plays correctly when selected
System & Settings
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
- Audio can now be muted or unmuted when the game is running in the background
- Mouse and joystick sensitivity improvements
- Manual save file renaming is now supported (EXPEDITION_XX format required. XX must be a value between 00 and 09.)
Localization
- Rolling credits updated (added creature VO, refined IOI section)
- Font size adjustments for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean
- New strings added and minor text corrections implemented
Steam users may need to download an additional hotfix
Specifically, the Steam patch resolves the mouse sensitivity problem, which should now function as intended. It also corrects localization for the vertical and horizontal sensitivity settings in languages other than English.
Additionally, the hotfix fixes a gameplay issue where Simon’s attacks couldn’t be countered, along with a problem in his second phase when deploying the reserve team.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Was: $49.99
Now: $38.09 at CDKeys (PC, Steam)
The first game from Sandfall Interactive blends the strategy and tactics of turn-based JRPG combat with real-time action mechanics. Wrapped up in a story-rich package that features a gorgeous French Baroque aesthetic, it could be one of this year's best games — and these preorder deals on it are fantastic.
✅Perfect for: Fans of turn-based JRPG combat, mastering dodge and parry mechanics in action games, and story-rich single-player experiences.
❌Don't buy if: You're looking for something with multiplayer, turn-based combat without real-time mechanics, or science fiction.
👀See at: CDKeys
💰Price check: $44.99 at Steam
🔎Deluxe Edition: $42.19 at CDKeys
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.