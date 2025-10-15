With Halloween drawing closer, now's the time to get into the mood of the spooky season with some good old, nightmarish horror games.

One such horror title is Cronos: The New Dawn, a new survival-horror adventure from the creators behind the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake.

This sci-fi horror-fest typically has an MSRP of $59.99, but a special 31% discount is currently available for the PC (Steam) version, reducing the price to $41.49 on Loaded.

Cronos: The New Dawn is one of the best modern horror games and here's why it's worth buying

Use your limited ammo wisely, lest you run out of bullets fighting the horrors of Cronos: The New Dawn. (Image credit: Windows Central)

After Bloober Team proved their naysayers wrong in 2024 with their excellent Silent Hill 2 remake, they released their next big, original horror IP in September 2025, Cronos: The New Dawn.

This game shocked us all at Windows Central (especially my colleague Jez Corden during his review of the game) with its disturbing sci-fi setting and panic-inducing combat that pitted us against disgusting abominations, and we loved every minute of it.

What has happened to this world? (Image credit: Windows Central)

Cronos: The New Dawn is an excellent horror game with a twisted time-travel plot that kept us intrigued in figuring out what happened to its ruined world.

Its exquisitely detailed graphics and dark art direction had us completely immersed in its post-apocalyptic atmosphere inspired by 80s horror films, which was enhanced further thanks to its rock-solid performance of 1080p resolution and 60fps framerates.

Its combat kept us tense throughout, as you had limited weapons and ammo to work with, meaning you had to use resources sparingly in order to survive getting eaten by this game's monsters.

Once you master that, combat can be very satisfying, as careful resource management and precise shots to a monster's weak spot can lead to great moments of catharsis...which immediately turn to fright as you turn a corner to find even worse creatures awaiting you.

Keep your wits about you lest you wish to end up food for the monsters. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you're looking to play a spooky game for Halloween with a sci-fi twist inspired by classic horror titles like Resident Evil, Dead Space, and The Evil Within, then we highly recommend Crono: The New Dawn.

You can get the PC (Steam) version for a 31% discount on Loaded for $41.49 on Loaded, saving you $18.50 from its usual MSRP of $59.99.

FAQ

What is Loaded? Loaded (once known as CDKeys) is an official, legitimate online retailer that sells digital codes for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC games, often with discounts you won't find anywhere else.

What is Cronos: The New Dawn? Cronos: The New Dawn is a survival horror game where you travel through time to dispatch targets in order to prevent your world's apocalyptic future, while fighting off terrifying monsters standing in your way.

Is the game Steam Deck verified? Yes. This means that Cronos: The New Dawn has been optimized to run on the Steam Deck with 1080p resolution and 30fps or higher if you lower the graphics settings. It should also run well on the new Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X.

