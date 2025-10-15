This masterclass medieval RPG is enjoying massive Xbox and PC sales — With discounts reaching up to nearly 46% off
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is one of our front-runners for Game of the Year for its grand story, organic open-world, and more
2025 has been stacked with plenty of Game of the Year contenders, and one of our personal candidates for that crown is Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
This triumph of an RPG packed with a titanic open-world, rich content, epic story, and an in-depth combat system, is enjoying a double discount feature for both its Xbox and PC versions.
Loaded is selling the PC version for $36.69 (a 46% discount from Loaded's usual price of $67.99), and Amazon is selling the Xbox version for $42.00 (a 30% discount from the game's standard MSRP of $59.99)
"With a colossal open world packed with well over 100+ hours of engaging content, substantially improved combat compared to the original KCD, and more, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is an undeniable triumph from Warhorse Studios." ~ Brendan Lowry
Windows Central Review:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💰Price check: $59.99 at GreenManGaming (Steam) | $59.99 at Walmart (Xbox) | $59.99 at Best Buy (Xbox) | $62.99 at Newegg (Xbox)
😍Alternative deals: $42.00 at Amazon (Xbox)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a sequel worth the seven year wait
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II made it a personal quest to improve upon every facet of the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance's medieval role-playing gameplay, and it succeeded by leaps and bounds.
This game has a vast open world filled with hundreds of hours' worth of content to engage in, with meaningful NPC interactions depending on your role-playing choices.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II also improved the original game's combat by incorporating smarter AI for enemies to make them more dangerous, and reworked a few mechanics to incentivize the player to be more aggressive.
To top it off, this game also features an epic tale with well-written characters, shocking plot twists, and heart-warming moments enhanced by beautiful graphics and outstanding performance rates.
If you're into grounded, medieval RPGs with massive open worlds to explore, then Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a must-buy, especially now that it's on sale for $36.69 at Loaded for the PC version and