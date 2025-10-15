2025 has been stacked with plenty of Game of the Year contenders, and one of our personal candidates for that crown is Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

This triumph of an RPG packed with a titanic open-world, rich content, epic story, and an in-depth combat system, is enjoying a double discount feature for both its Xbox and PC versions.

Loaded is selling the PC version for $36.69 (a 46% discount from Loaded's usual price of $67.99), and Amazon is selling the Xbox version for $42.00 (a 30% discount from the game's standard MSRP of $59.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a sequel worth the seven year wait

Be careful what you say as your words may win you friends or foes. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II made it a personal quest to improve upon every facet of the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance's medieval role-playing gameplay, and it succeeded by leaps and bounds.

This game has a vast open world filled with hundreds of hours' worth of content to engage in, with meaningful NPC interactions depending on your role-playing choices.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II also improved the original game's combat by incorporating smarter AI for enemies to make them more dangerous, and reworked a few mechanics to incentivize the player to be more aggressive.

Watch your surroundings so you don't get ambushed. (Image credit: Deep Silver)

To top it off, this game also features an epic tale with well-written characters, shocking plot twists, and heart-warming moments enhanced by beautiful graphics and outstanding performance rates.

If you're into grounded, medieval RPGs with massive open worlds to explore, then Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a must-buy, especially now that it's on sale for $36.69 at Loaded for the PC version and