Monster Hunter Wilds had recently received a gameplay presentation by Capcom at Tokyo Game Show 2025, showcasing all the content coming in its 3rd Title Update, which will launch on September 29, 2025.

This free update is looking to be the biggest one to date as it will feature a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV, where players get to hunt a giant killer robot called Omega Planetes, obtain several Final Fantasy-themed gear and cosmetics, and much more.

After Capcom's Tokyo Game Show 2025 round-up concluded, people attending the event got their hands on playable demos where they fought Omega Planetes and uploaded their exploits onto the internet. Needless to say, the footage looks horrifying as Omega Planetes is already looking to be the hardest boss amongst Monster Hunter Wilds' massive monster roster yet.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV Omega Planetes Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

Disclaimer Be warned: there will be spoilers for the Omega Planetes fight, so if you want to go into the fight blind, this is your only warning.

For those unaware, Omega Planetes is a gargantuan war machine inspired by Omega, one of Final Fantasy's most powerful superbosses and one of Final Fantasy XIV's raid bosses that was added in the MMORPG's Stormblood expansion.

From what's been in gameplay footage uploaded by the likes of GameSpot, Omega Planetes will appear to utilize many of its abilities from its FFXIV counterpart and incorporate new mechanics and attacks that players will need to watch out for.

Omega Planetes' regular attacks consist of blasting players with lasers, ramming them with its hardy body, burning people with flamethrowers, and barraging players with a rain of missiles and rocket punches.

In addition, Omega Planetes can fire Mustard Bombs, which will leave giant patches of scorching fire on the ground that will burn any player standing in them. If a player gets targeted by this attack, they will need to move away and position it on a corner so players can have room to safely move in.

奇跡の初見討伐！先行試遊オメガ・プラネテス 片手剣視点｜21'51"09【モンハンワイルズ TGS2025 CAPCOMブース】 - YouTube Watch On

Some of Omega Planetes' attacks can also inflict a nasty status effect called HP Penalty, which cuts a player's max HP down by a huge chunk, and there's no way to cure it other than waiting for it to wear off.

Unfortunately, Omega Planetes isn't going to give you a chance to recover from it. To combat this, a player can draw the boss's attention away from the group by damaging it until the player obtains its Enmity (as represented by a glowing red arrow directed from the boss).

To make matters worse, Omega Planetes won't be the only monster you fight in this hunt, as it can create minions called Omega Micros to harass players with kamikaze attacks.

Killing these Omega-Minis will generate a shield that can protect you from Omega Planetes' attacks for a short time. You will definitely need to take advantage of this during the later portions of the boss fight as Omega Planetes will eventually enter Pantokrator Mode.

Do you have the might to parry Omega Planetes' Rocket Punch? (Image credit: Capcom)

Pantokrator Mode has Omega Planetes become enraged and start firing off nearly all attacks in its arsenal at once in all directions. To get Omega Planetes out of this state, you will have to inflict Wounds on its legs and exploit them with Focus Mode attacks, deal enough damage so they will break and knock this killing machine down.

But those aren't the only tricks Omega Planetes has up its chassis. In the third phase of the fight, the boss fight will fly off and summon a hologrammatic clone of Nerscylla to fight you while Omega Planetes prepares to charge its ultimate move, the Delta Attack.

Take out the hologram Nerscylla to avoid being wiped by Omega Planetes' Delta Attack. (Image credit: Capcom)

You will need to dump all of your firepower into the hologram Nerscylla as fast as you can to generate a shield upon its demise so you survive the incoming Delta Attack. If you don't, it's game over, as this beam can wipe out all players in a single hit.

If you manage to survive, you will enter the final phase where Omega Planetes pulls out all the stops to destroy with every move in its arsenal, including employing the infamous 'Larboard' and 'Starboard' laser attacks that Final Fantasy XIV fans will recognise.

Prepare the most, out-of-this-world hunt in Monster Hunter history

Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 3: Final Fantasy XIV Special Collaboration - YouTube Watch On

As someone who's fought Omega in Final Fantasy XIV, Omega Planetes will look like a really faithful and fun recreation of the raid boss in a Monster Hunter setting.

It also looks insanely tough as it is packed with devastating AoE attacks, and MMO-style mechanics that will require a whole squad of players to help you overcome, much like the Behemoth fight from Monster Hunter World's crossover with Final Fantasy XIV.

Not to mention, this is probably the first hunt we have to take advantage of Monster Hunter Wilds' mechanics to their fullest, instead of optionally using them.

For example, there will be multiple monsters to face in this fight, like Omega Planetes and Nerscylla, each with differing elemental resistances (Omega Planetes is weak to Thunder while Nerscylla is weak to fire).

This means we will have to bring a Thunder-elemental and a Fire-elemental weapon and swap between mid-fight via the Seikret mount, so that we can kill the Nerscylla quickly and avoid the Delta Attack in time.

Also, keep in mind, this is most likely the 'normal' version of the Omega Planetes boss fight. I say this because, speaking from experience fighting Behemoth in Monster Hunter World, there's probably going to be a harder, Tempered version of Omega Planetes to hunt, and I would be so up for it if that's the case.

Over the course of several title updates, Capcom seems to be taking my complaints of the game being too easy to heart by vastly improving the endgame content and adding more challenging monsters to the roster, like Seregios and Lagiacrus in its 2nd Title Update.

Now it seems we're going to witness the culmination of their efforts with their Final Fantasy XIV collaboration, and I can't wait to dive into it and farm Omega Planetes' part to forge that sweet Dark Knight armor set.

However, will this update be able to bring back disenfranchised fans who review-bombed the game for its poor PC performance, among other issues? We will have to wait until September 29, 2025, when Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update launches.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

