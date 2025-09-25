Capcom’s TGS 2025 showcase has come and gone via YouTube, and there’s a lot to like if you’re an Xbox fan. The presentation covered everything from big upcoming releases to mobile exclusives, making it one of the most varied lineups at the show. It offered a little something for everyone, so let’s dive into the trailers and announcements.

Pragmata

PRAGMATA - Shelter Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Capcom kicked off its presentation with a deeper look at Pragmata. The new footage mixed cinematic scenes with third-person gameplay, showing off combat that includes hacking abilities, weapon variety, and upgrade options. It looks like a fun blend of action and strategy, with more to uncover as development continues.

Pragmata is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2026, with a playable demo available for TGS attendees.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

Right after Pragmata, Capcom revealed the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection. While I was always more of a Battle Network fan, this package is a strong celebration for Star Force players. It includes a high-resolution filter, a music player, a gallery of over 1,000 images, and more.

Capcom has added modern touches like assist and difficulty options, plus rare event-exclusive cards that are now available in-game. For those who enjoy competition, it also supports online PvP with both casual and ranked matches.

The collection launches in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem (Image credit: Capcom)

One of the most anticipated games at Capcom’s showcase was Resident Evil Requiem. Capcom reminded fans of its release date, February 26, 2025, but didn’t reveal much new beyond that. Still, there is a new trailer to check out.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even so, Requiem is shaping up to be a must-play entry in the series. If you want a deeper look at what to expect, check out our hands-on impressions from our very own Jez Corden.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Following Resident Evil, Capcom showcased a new story trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword. First revealed at The Game Awards in 2024, the game is set in a dark fantasy version of Kyoto and follows legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi.

After being granted the Oni Gauntlet, an artifact filled with supernatural power, Musashi embarks on a journey to sever his ties with it. The game looks like a fresh action-adventure experience and marks the first mainline entry in the series since Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams back in 2006.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is scheduled to release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection - Release Date Trailer | TGS 2025 Extended Cut - YouTube Watch On

Perhaps the most surprising announcement for Monster Hunter fans at TGS, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is finally going multiplatform. Previous Stories games were usually limited to Switch or PC, but this third entry is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

At the heart of Stories 3 are twin Rathalos born from the same egg, a first for the series. You take on the role of Azuria’s only Rathalos Rider, caught between kingdoms on the brink of collapse.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on March 13, 2026, with a playable demo available at TGS.

That’s not all Monster Hunter fans have to look forward to. Monster Hunter Wilds is receiving two major updates this year.

Title Update 3 launches on September 29, 2025, and features a crossover with Final Fantasy XIV. The update adds Dark Knight armor and weapons, new Omega boss encounters, and the Pictomancer job adapted into Wilds.

Looking ahead, Title Update 4 is scheduled for December 2025. It brings back the elder dragon Gogmazios, last seen in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, along with new end-game content for veteran hunters.

Street Fighter 6 fans have more to look forward to with the reveal of Year 3 content. C. Viper joins the roster on October 15, 2025, bringing her gadget-driven combat style back to the series. The same update also introduces a Banshee’s Last Cry crossover, adding a new mode and cosmetics.

In a pleasant surprise, Ace Attorney Trilogy is getting a free update. It adds a gallery mode, a music player, and a scene creator, along with quality-of-life features like an episode selector and a story mode that auto-solves puzzles for a more relaxed playthrough.

On the mobile front, Capcom revealed two new titles. Monster Hunter Outlanders is an open-world spin on the series designed for phones, with a closed beta scheduled for November 2025. Resident Evil: Survival Unit, as the name suggests, is a new survival-focused entry built for mobile devices.

Is Xbox missing out on anything?

For Xbox fans, the good news is that only one title nothing* is skipping the platform! It always stings when a release that feels like it should land on Xbox doesn’t make the cut, whether due to exclusivity deals or whatever else.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2, a retro compilation featuring eight classic fighting games, will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and PC, but it's already available on Xbox.

Capcom’s showing this year was strong. The announcement of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection coming to Xbox was a genuine surprise, marking the first time the series has ever been released on the platform.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!