It’s a big day for Diablo fans, whether you’ve been a steadfast player through every season up to the current one (10) or took a break along the way. I fall into the latter camp myself — I haven’t played since Season 7 after some burnout set in, largely due to the game’s new Reliquary battle pass system. Today, however, Diablo 4 is holding its regular Campfire Chat, a developer stream centered on the next season’s PTR, but this one carries extra weight. It’s focused on something Blizzard has been teasing for months now: a massive systems overhaul dubbed by many as Loot 3.0.



Rather than broadcasting the changes on Blizzard's own channels, the Diablo team chose to deliver the news via an interview with Rhykker, arguably the biggest personality and streamer in the Diablo community.

While Season 10 has actually been well-received among the player base, many are calling this next update something of a “judgment day” for Diablo 4. It promises sweeping gameplay changes that the community has been requesting since the game’s launch. The big question is — will it be enough to bring back prodigal players like me, and others who’ve drifted away, into the fray once more? The update introduces permanent changes to core systems like itemization, monster combat, and progression, and, more importantly, brings back leaderboards! Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Public Test Realm (PTR) for Season 11.

The return of the Lesser Evils

Azmodan's voice lines from Diablo 3 still haunt me (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Sanctuary is to be invaded by the Lesser Evils; we've already got Andariel, Duriel, and Belial back in the game, but Diablo 3 fans will be overjoyed to see the return of Azmodan (let's hope they include all his cringy voicelines too).



Azmodan will be the first new World Boss added to the game since launch. Each of the lesser evils now invades a different game activity in their quest to "take over Sanctuary".

Duriel infects Helltide with new maggot-themed horrors and summonable Pangs of Duriel.

infects Helltide with new maggot-themed horrors and summonable Pangs of Duriel. Belial twists The Pit, creating illusions and clone enemies, and can replace the final boss entirely.

twists The Pit, creating illusions and clone enemies, and can replace the final boss entirely. Andariel haunts the Kurast Undercity, spawning shades, cursed beacons, and deadly afflictions.

haunts the Kurast Undercity, spawning shades, cursed beacons, and deadly afflictions. Azmodan appears as a roaming World Boss which is a permanent addition to the game, but he will also have a seperate seasonal activity in Hawezar.

Defeating these foes grants Corrupted Essences, used to unlock new celestial rewards tied to each demon.



The developers also specified in the interview that Duriel specifically will be replacing the Blood Maiden in the Helltide.

Earn Divine Gifts from the High Heavens in Season 11

Hadriel returns in Diablo 4 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To balance the demonic chaos, the archangel Hadriel, who fans will recognise from Diablo 2, bestows Divine Gifts. This is a new layer of boons that enhance loot and gameplay and are given in return for killing the Lesser Evils.



Each Gift can be “Purified” or “Corrupted,” offering a choice between risk and reward. Purified Gifts make the game easier and double rewards. Corrupted Gifts make encounters harder but still yield bonuses.



This mode has been inspired by the profane mindcages from previous seasons that allowed players to tinker with the difficulty and pace.



As you slay each Lesser Evil, you’ll earn unique Essences that unlock themed Gifts —like faster potion refills from Duriel or extra gold from Belial’s domain.



At this point, Rhykker pressed the team on their thoughts on adding "new powers" to Diablo 4, something that's been criticized as a repeated theme of past seasons. The developers were quick to ascertain that while the interface of this system is similar to prior seasons, the approach here is different. "We're trying to get away from the stuff we have done in the past....it's not seasonal powers it's seasonal gifts." "People want to see more variety in seasons."

Tempering and Masterworking will add even more customization than before with the removal of RNG heavy features (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Tempering and Masterworking were added to the game in Season 4 in the last big loot shake up for Diablo 4, and this is the biggest change we have seen to those crafting processes.



They have been reworked following community feedback, and you'll be glad to know you'll no longer be able to completely brick a perfect item from Tempering. Hurrah! Here's all the changing coming to Tempering and Masterworking:

Tempering now lets you choose the exact affix from a recipe. No more relying on RNJesus.

Each item can only have one tempered affix, but you can restore Tempering Charges indefinitely.

Masterworking no longer buffs affixes directly. Instead, it improves a new stat, 'Quality', which will directly impact item damage, armor, or resistances.

Once maxed at Quality 20, you can add a Capstone bonus, converting one normal affix into a Greater Affix.

Non-unique items now roll four base affixes instead of three.

The best news of this section was that Masterworking no longer has to be completely reset if you don't get the max roll you want, on the stat you want. This system promises far more control over your perfect build, without endless random rolls.



There will still be a cost associated with these rolls, and the team is working on what this will be.

Sanctification, Angelic power for your gear

Season 11's activity will be of an angelic variety rather than demons (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

A new endgame crafting mechanic lets you Sanctify your favorite item at the Heavenly Anvil, infusing it with angelic power.



Sanctification can:

Add a bonus Legendary power

Upgrade an affix into a Greater Affix

Make an item completely indestructible

But there’s a catch. Once Sanctified, the item can’t be modified again. It’s your item's final, perfect form.



There will be a consumable required to Sanctify your items, called Heavenly Sigils, drops will come from various game activities.

Monster Combat "evolved"

Enemy behavior is getting smarter, so expect monsters encounters to be more dynamic in-game.

Monsters will now coordinate attacks and adapt mid-fight.

Over 20 new elite affixes have been added.

Champion enemies now spawn as packs, and elites can bring empowered minions.

Expect fights to feel more dangerous and unpredictable across all of Sanctuary. The developers described this change as "adding a meaningful spike in difficulty" to the game with improved AI.

Defense, Healing, and Renown reworked

Blizzard is rethinking how survival works with a new Toughness stat, which summarizes your total reduction from Armor and Resistances. You should be able to look at this number and get a better "general idea of how tanky you are."



Armor and Resistance no longer have a cap, but as the number goes up there will be diminishing returns.



Other key changes:

Armor now mitigates all damage types, not just physical.

Potions now instantly heal 35% of your HP (and slowly recharge every 30 seconds).

Fortify becomes a healing-over-time buffer rather than a static damage reduction.

Renown in Seasonal play is being replaced by a Season Rank system — complete Capstones and objectives to earn skill points, cosmetics, and more.

The Tower & Leaderboards (Beta)

Leaderboards are back in The Tower (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

A new timed dungeon, The Tower, is being added to test your mastery of Diablo 4. This is where you go to test how far you have come from zero to hero.

Complete as many floors as possible within 10 minutes to earn leaderboard rankings.

Each run features randomized layouts, new enemy tactics, and powerful temporary buffs from Pylons.

Global Leaderboards return for the first time in Diablo 4 with categories by class, party size, and mode (Hardcore/Normal).

All players across platforms will be represented on the leaderboard but you can filter down to PC/console and even just to see where your friends come up in the rankings. The system is in Beta for PTR but will expand across future seasons.

Return of Capstone Dungeons

Capstone Dungeons are a new method of completing the Seasonal objectives (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Capstone dungeons used to be where you headed when you were ready to try for the next world difficulty in Diablo 4, these were removed and replaced by fighting levels in The Pit to unlock new difficulties.



With Season 11, we see the return of the Capstone Dungeons, some of which will rotate depending on each seasonal activity.



This is also linked to a change in how Seasons are progressed. You will need to complete Capstone Dungeons as part of Seasonal ranks. They are not bound to your character level or difficulty so you can walk in at level 1, or level 30 depending on how brave you are feeling!

In short...

Diablo 4 Season 11 Reveal: Sanctuary Sitdown Interview - YouTube Watch On

PTR 2.5.0 is the biggest shake-up Diablo 4 has seen since the Loot 2.0 update in Season 4. With a total loot overhaul, smarter combat, new endgame systems, and the long-awaited Leaderboards. That's not all either, as in the Q and A at the end of the steam Blizzard teased more changes to come beyond the next season. "We're cooking a lot of really exciting stuff. There are things that we are aware of and that we are working very hard on that we're going to showcase soon."



Whether you’ve been grinding since launch or haven’t logged in since Season 7 like me, this update could finally be the one that makes Diablo 4 feel complete.

When is Diablo 4 Season 11 PTR and how do I play?

Access the Diablo 4 PTR through PC Battle.net app (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Diablo 4 PTR for patch 2.5.0 and Season 11 runs from will be available from October 21, 10:30 a.m. PDT to October 28, 11 a.m. PDT.



You'll need to own Diablo 4 or have Xbox Game Pass and be using a PC to access the Diablo 4 PTR. It's not currently available for console users.

Open the Battle.net launcher. Navigate to Diablo 4. In the bottom left corner, select the dropdown and you'll find Public Test Realm. Click Install. Click Play and select a test server. Create a test character (create a Seasonal one for anything related to the Seasonal themes) Skip Campaign if you started anew.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass player on PC, you can access the PTR through the Xbox app and follow the same steps above, all from December 3 - 10.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!