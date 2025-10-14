Unleash the power of giant mecha to kill demons in DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Over the past couple of weeks, Blizzard Entertainment has been hosting a Spooktacular Savings event at Battle.net, slashing the prices of several highly rated games with discounts ranging from nearly to over 50%.

These discounted games include DOOM: The Dark Ages ($46.89), Diablo IV ($24.49), and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 ($34.99), and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ($38.49) until the end of October 15, 2025.