Diablo IV, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Doom: The Dark Ages are all enjoying massive discounts on Battle.net
Over the past couple of weeks, Blizzard Entertainment has been hosting a Spooktacular Savings event at Battle.net, slashing the prices of several highly rated games with discounts ranging from nearly to over 50%.
These discounted games include DOOM: The Dark Ages ($46.89), Diablo IV ($24.49), and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 ($34.99), and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 ($38.49) until the end of October 15, 2025.
"DOOM: The Dark Ages lets you loose in a medieval-themed war against demons, while keeping the first-person rage and fury that id Software has honed." — Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
"Immaculate storytelling meets stunning art, polished, bug-free gameplay, atop endlessly customizable combat with the promise of dozens, maybe hundreds of hours of content — Diablo 4 might be Blizzard's most important, pivotal game since World of Warcraft." — Jez Corden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
