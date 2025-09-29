The Tokyo Game Show 2025 is just about wrapped, but before festivities close, Xbox JRPG fans were in for another pleasant surprise during its PC Gaming Show segment.

In this segment, Humble Games and Riyo Games showed off a new trailer for their upcoming JRPG, Threads of Time. This game, which was revealed last year, is a turn-based JRPG with pixel-art graphics, combat, and story inspired by one of the greatest JRPGs of all time, Chrono Trigger by Square Enix.

In this new trailer, we get to see more of Threads of Time's gameplay in action and witness how it wears its inspiration on its pixelated sleeves.

For the uninitiated, Threads of Time follows the adventures of a group of heroes chosen to restore the Order of the Time Knights and stop evil villains from rewriting history in their twisted image.

To stop these villains, our heroes must travel across various time periods, recruit mighty heroes to their cause, and fend off monsters and baddies in turn-based battles.

The Tokyo Game Show 2025 trailer shows this concept off in force as we bear witness to player party time-travel to the Jurassic era, the medieval era, the far distant future, and even a post-apocalyptic future.

Along the way, we get to see the various characters we'll recruit into our party from Viking warriors, mages, robots, ninjas that turn into demon foxes, and more.

Classic turn-based combat. (Image credit: Humble Games)

We even get to see snippets of Threads of Time's turn-based combat system in this trailer.

We see a bar at the bottom of the UI that shows when a player character and an enemy are fighting (which I'm willing to bet implies we'll have abilities where we delay enemy turns), and various abilities at play from the player's party, ranging from special attacks to defensive stances that enemy aggro away from other party members.

Plus, we get to see two party members (a rat person named Barza and a ninja named Rin) perform a double-team attack on a bat monster.

The trailer concludes with an epic, animated cinematic of our heroes banding together to fight off a mysterious villain in a horned mask, who is most likely the mastermind behind these baddies trying to dismantle the timeline to their whim.

As stated earlier, Threads of Time is heavily inspired by Chrono Trigger, and the game is not afraid to show that off in spades from its gameplay trailers.

They both feature time-travel plots where you must save the world from a dark future, they both use pixelated, 16-bit graphics, and turn-based combat systems where party members can combine their turns to perform special team-up attacks.

However, that's not necessarily a bad thing as Threads of Time is looking to put its own spin on things.

Threads of Time boasts a gorgeous retro-style HD-2D aesthetic that is both nostalgic and polished, featuring next-gen graphical fidelity via Unreal Engine 5, and it aims to have a larger roster of playable characters than Chrono Trigger.

As someone who played and loved Chrono Trigger back in the day, Threads of Time is looking like an extremely promising successor, possibly even more so than Sea of Stars, and I gave that awesome title a 5-Star Review.

However, we will have to wait a long time for this game to arrive, as we don't have a release date for it yet at the time of this writing.

Be assured, though, we will keep a close eye on Threads of Time and let you, fine purveyors of JRPGs, know as soon as possible when this game will finally drop for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

