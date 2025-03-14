One of the biggest games of the year now supports "Stream Your Own Game" through Xbox Cloud Gaming at launch
Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to support "Stream Your Own Game" through Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Ubisoft's upcoming Japanese role-playing adventure Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Xbox Cloud Gaming at launch through Microsoft's "Stream Your Own Game" feature.
That update comes via the official Xbox Bluesky account, which shared the news on Friday.
Through Stream Your Own Game, players that buy a game on Xbox and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can then stream that game through the cloud, making it playable without having it locally installed on a console.
After promising to implement a version of the feature for years, Microsoft finally began rolling out support for streaming games players already own last year, with an initial wave of 50 titles that included Baldur's Gate 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Recent additions have seen the library grow, adding games like Cult of the Lamb, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Subnautica.
Right now, streaming your own game through Xbox Cloud Gaming is available through Amazon Fire TV sticks, Meta Quest VR headset, web browsers (via Xbox.com/play) and Samsung Smart TVs.
Microsoft currently plans to bring support to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Xbox PC app at some point later in 2025.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
A stronger push for Xbox platform features
While it won't be my preferred way to play Assassin's Creed Shadows, providing this as an option is still really cool.
This comes just after Konami's Silent Hill f got a reveal trailer, with the store page seeming to indicate the game will support Xbox Play Anywhere. Earlier the same day, we learned that over 1,000 games now feature Xbox Play Anywhere support.
It certainly appears to me that Microsoft is continuing to push for increased developer and publisher adoption of these features, emphasizing the benefits of providing Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming support.
Hopefully we'll see more and more games from big publishers support Stream Your Own Game and Xbox Play Anywhere in the months ahead.
As for Ubisoft, a lot is riding on the arrival of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which has been delayed twice. It also comes at a time when Ubisoft has canceled or delayed numerous games while shuttering multiple development studios.
Ubisoft's founders are reportedly seeking a deal with investors (including Tencent) to found a new holding company with some of Ubisoft's IP and assets.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is slated to launch on March 20, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and Ubisoft Connect), PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and MacOS.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. You can even play some games you own through the Cloud that aren't in the service.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.