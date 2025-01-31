Xbox expands Xbox Cloud Gaming "Stream Your Own Game" feature with Subnautica and more

The list of games that players can stream via Xbox Cloud Gaming is getting even bigger, with more games joining as of Friday, as shared by the official Xbox Bluesky account. Starting now, Subnautica, Subnautica: Below Zero, and Slime Rancher 2 are now playable through the Cloud for anyone that owns them. The upcoming Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will also be joining the list when it launches on Feb. 4, 2025.

These titles join the existing list of 50 games that were already supported in the program. While this is hardly a large percentage of the thousands upon thousands of games available for purchase on Xbox, there's a number of larger titles and developers already supporting this program, including Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3, CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 and Saber Interactive's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

The "Stream Your Own Game" feature on Xbox finally arrived in 2024 after a number of delays, allowing players to play a game via Xbox Cloud Gaming despite the title not being included in the current Game Pass library.

In order to stream your own game, you'll naturally need to own the game in question, and then (if the game is supported in the program) you'll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. From there, you can stream your games from Xbox.com/play as well as through Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Meta Quest VR headsets, and Samsung TVs. This feature is currently planning to arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, and LG TVs later in the year.

Xbox continues expanding access to games

Xbox is currently working to expand options for players, giving users more ways to access the games they have, whether that's from directly buying a game or from subscribing to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has previously outlined its desire to build an Xbox Mobile Store, but this plan has also been pushed back from its original July 2024 release window, with no current date in sight. The Xbox team is currently working with some of its first-party teams that have mobile experience to figure out the best path ahead, especially Candy Crush developer King.

At the recent January 2025 Xbox Developer_Direct, the company emphasized how every game in the show would support Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Play Anywhere, with the latter feature allowing players to enjoy their games on both Xbox consoles and Windows PC.