There's another Silent Hill game on the way, and if the reveal trailer for Silent Hill f (yes, it's lower-case) is any indication, this just might have the horror goods players are hoping for.

In the reveal trailer, which you can find on YouTube, a girl named Hinako Shimizu has her life suddenly thrown into chaos when a dense fog descends on her hometown of Ebisugaoka, twisting the environment and unleashing nightmarish monsters.

It's not clear exactly what the gameplay will be like, though given how Hinako is seen wielding a pipe, some form of against the creatures coming after seems extremely liked.

Silent Hill f is set in 1960s Japan, with the store page indicating the game will be confronting some uncomfortable themes.



"These depictions do not reflect the opinions or values of the developers or any individuals involved. If you feel uncomfortable at any point while playing, please take a break from playing or speak to someone you trust," reads the store page description.

Silent Hill f is being developed by NeoBards, a team that's previously done support work on a number of Capcom and Square Enix titles, including Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

NeoBards is being aided by a support team at Konami, while series mainstay Akira Yamaoka is returning to help score the game's soundtrack.

Hinako Shimizu is the protagonist of Silent Hill f. (Image credit: Konami)

Interestingly, the Xbox store page reveals a bit more, with the page description showing a PC version alongside Xbox Series X|S, as well as Xbox Cloud Saves support.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's a pretty solid pointer toward Xbox Play Anywhere support, meaning players can buy a copy and then play the game on Xbox consoles or through the Xbox PC app at no extra cost.

Xbox Play Anywhere is a staple of first-party games and often appears in third-party titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, but support elsewhere has been limited, making this nice to see.

Earlier on Thursday, Microsoft vice president of next generation Jason Ronald shared an update on the program, revealing that over 1,000 games now support Xbox Play Anywhere.

Silent Hill back in force

Silent Hill is such an iconic series that has done incalculable service to survival-horror as a genre, so I'm definitely excited to see how Silent Hill f turns out. The reveal trailer has things off to a great start, but hopefully we'll be learning more soon.

I'm not expecting this game to launch in 2025 (it really seems like Konami would be saying that already if that were the case) but maybe 2026 isn't out of the question?

With the Silent Hill 2 remake launching last year to critical acclaim and commercial success while Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is slated to arrive in August, Konami has a stronger slate of games on its plate than it's had in a long time.

Silent Hill f is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Xbox PC app), and PlayStation 5.