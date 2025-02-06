Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's release date may have just leaked

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater may have a release date of Aug. 28, 2025. That's according to a trailer that went up seemingly early on PlayStation Network (PSN), revealing when the game is planned to arrive across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

At the time I'm writing this, the PlayStation App for mobile devices also lists a release date of August 28 for the game, meaning we should likely expect an official announcement in the next couple of weeks.

Konami is making a bit of a comeback

Metal Gear Solid Delta reimagines Naked Snake's debut. (Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, with teams at Virtuos and Konami working to rebuild Naked Snake's mission in Unreal Engine 5. First officially announced back in May 2023 during the last PlayStation Showcase, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was chosen because while it's the third game in the original Metal Gear Solid series, it's the first game chronologically.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater then popped up again during an Xbox showcase in 2024, revealing more of the rebuilt gameplay and graphics, though Konami again refrained from sharing when the game would launch. Outside of this remake, Konami has also worked to bring back Metal Gear Solid with the Master Collection Vol. 1, letting players grab versions of the original games that play on modern hardware.

Konami's Silent Hill franchise also made a big comeback in 2024, with the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober launching across PlayStation 5 and PC to critical acclaim. The remake was financially successful, selling over two million copies so far.

Is a PlayStation State of Play on the way?

With this trailer and release date leaking from PSN, it's fairly likely that a PlayStation State of Play presentation could be on the way in the next week or two. It'll be interesting to see just what else is announced.

In addition to seeing proper confirmation of this release date, I'm firmly expecting to see a big update on Bungie's Marathon, a multiplatform title that Sony has high expectations for. Coincidentally, that's another game that was first revealed back during PlayStation's last showcase in 2023.

Ideally, we'd also learn about some more PlayStation Studios games coming to Windows PC, though with the recent arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the list of potential titles is a fair bit thinner than it used to be.