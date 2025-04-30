The cult PvP shooter adaptation of the Predator movies is now able to be stream via Xbox Game Pass.

Today, Microsoft revealed 11 new games for Xbox's "Stream your own game" Xbox Cloud Gaming initiative, although the batch contains a range of games you might not have typically expected. (via True Achievements.)

This service allows Xbox Game Pass subscribers to stream and play certain games they own on multiple devices compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, even if a game isn't a part of the Xbox Game Pass library.

The most recent batch of games added to this list includes a variety of decent indie games, including Construction Simulator, Empire of the Ants, and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

Construction Simulator

Empire of the Ants

Paw Patrol World

Predator: Hunting Grounds

SpiderHeck

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Steep

Teardown

The Game of Life 2

Undisputed

Way of the Hunter

Kill time before Predator: Badlands is out in theatres with Predator: Hunting Ground, now on Xbox's Stream Your Own Game library

Predator: Hunting Grounds Official Trailer | Now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - YouTube Watch On

The biggest game in this batch is without a good Predator: Hunting Grounds, a 2021 competitive PvP Shooter based on the Predator franchise. In this game, a team of players is dispatched into the wilderness to complete objectives while one player hunts them down as the iconic Predator.

It has received mixed reviews from critics and gamers, with an average score of 56 on Metacritic (based on 56 critic reviews). However, die-hard Predator fans love it for being a faithful videogame adaptation of the movies that captures the power fantasy of being the Predator and the horror of being hunted by one.

With the latest film in the series, Predator: Badlands, releasing in theatres on November 7, 2025, this game's addition to the Xbox's Stream Your Own Game library is pretty timely. This game will keep Predator fans busy for weeks with its wide variety of missions, brutal combat, and dozens of cosmetic skins up for grabs (more of which are still being added even four years after this game's release).

While new additions to Xbox Cloud Gaming are always welcome, it's odd that Microsoft hasn't included many of its own games into the service, and instead seems to be targeting games almost at random for inclusion. It's hard to tell which games will or won't get the "bring your own game" Xbox Cloud Gaming treatment, but hopefully, it'll eventually expand to all of them.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Windows and Steam.