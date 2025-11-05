BlizzCon is back in 2026, with early bird ticket pricing for the first time — here are all the details

It's been a long time coming, but BlizzCon will at long last return on September 12, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

To get fans hyped for the event ahead of time, Blizzard Entertainment is announcing that, for the first time ever, it will be selling early bird tickets for the event.

This will allow players to claim a spot on BlizzCon for a cheaper rate than regular tickets, and get in on the latest announcements on all Blizzard Entertainment-related games and partake in dozens of fun activities.

Here's all the info on these ticket prices and what's in store for BlizzCon 2026.

Tickets, BlizzCon Pass, and Add-on Experiences

The early bird tickets will cost $249.00 USD each and will be available to purchase on Tixr from November 7, 2025, 9:00 am PST, to November 9, 2025, 11:59 pm PST (or ticket supplies run out before then).

If you miss out on the early bird tickets, the standard tickets will become available on November 18, 2025, at 9:00 am PST, at Tixr for $289.99 USD each, all in, until ticket supplies run out.

These tickets are two-day passes that will allow attendees access to BlizzCon's facilities, including all Halls and Arena during show hours between September 12-13-2026, and acquire in-game items and BlizzCon exclusive merchandise.

Add-on experience Tickets

The biggest event dedicated to Blizzard Entertainment's gaming history is back. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

On top of that, Blizzard will be offering special add-on experience tickets.

The first is for the BlizzCon Charity Night event for $499.99 USD all-in, while tickets last. This is a special event where Blizzard Entertainment, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, gets together with various artists, developers, and community representatives to raise money in order to make critically ill children's wishes come true.

Acquiring this add-on will net you access to this event along with a reserved seat section for BlizzCon's Opening Ceremony, a signed piece of Blizzard Entertainment artwork, and a collectible credential.

Do note that all proceeds of this add-on will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, lest there are any chargebacks or refunds.

The other Add-on Experience ticket Blizzard Entertainment is offering for the Darkmoon Faire After Hours event, where attendees can extend their stay for BlizzCon's iconic Darkmoon Faire event to further partake in its fun carnival-like activities and win exclusive goodies.

In addition, this add-on ticket will grant attendees access to an exclusive three-hour show on September 12, 2026, the BlizzCon Store, 20 Faire Tokens, and a collectible credential.

The Darkmoon Faire After Hours Add-On Experience tickets will cost $89.99 USD all-in, while their supplies last.

What can we expect at BlizzCon 2026?

Here's a small preview of the events planned for BlizzCon 2026 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Blizzard Entertainment will be pulling out all the stops for this year's BlizzCon with all kinds of activities long-time fans will be familiar with, along with new ones, which include:

BlizzCon's Opening Ceremony, where Blizzard Entertainment will showcase the latest grand reveal trailers for its popular franchises, including World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Heathstone, and Diablo.

The show floor, where attendees can play World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and Diablo Immortal.

The Blizzard Arcade, where attendees can play past Blizzard Entertainment titles like Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft, and much more.

Developer panels where attendees can learn behind-the-scenes information on Blizzard Entertainment's developmental processes, which will take place on the Main Stage and multiple stages throughout the convention, including the new Classic Stage located at the Blizzard Arcade.

Community Night, where fans showcase their art and take part in cosplay competitions.

There will be

Esports events like the Overwatch World Cup, World of Warcraft Arena World Championship, World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International, Hearthstone Masters Tour World Championship, and the new Blizzard Classic Cup will be hosted at BlizzCon.

The BlizzCon Store, where attendees can buy game-related merchandise and other souvenirs.

The Hearthstone Tavern, where attendees can socialize with friends, play esports games, or watch a panel on the Tavern’s new Content Stage.

A March of the Murlocs centered around Warcraft's loveable fish monsters.

The Inclusion Nexus, where attendees can chat with Blizzard Entertainment developers or members of its games' communities.

Contacting Blizzard Entertainment's hiring teams for personalized portfolio and resume reviews, engaging panels, and exclusive networking opportunities in hopes of one day starting a career in the video game industry.

Are you ready to return to BlizzCon in 2026?

The sheer talent Blizzard Entertainment fans have when it comes to cosplay is always fun to watch. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

With Microsoft's acquisition of Blizzard Entertainment, many fans were scared that the event would be cancelled in favor of announcing game news at Microsoft-centric events like Xbox Games Showcase or Summer Game Fest.

BlizzCon's last show was in 2023, and it was cancelled in 2024, so fans had plenty of reasons to be fearful.

Thankfully, BlizzCon has managed to outlive E3 and will return in 2026 to no doubt give more news on the future of Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, and, of course, World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion.

I've never attended BlizzCon myself, but I'm always impressed by the dedication and love that fans show off at this event, whether it's for cosplay or esports contests.

So, I can't wait to see what Blizzard Entertainment and its fans have in store for us next year when BlizzCon goes live on September 12, 2026.

FAQ

What is BlizzCon? BlizzCon is Blizzard Entertainment's annual convention where it presents news on its video game franchise and allows attendees to take in a variety of games, purchase souvineers, or even chat with the company's developers.

Where can I buy the tickets? BlizzCon 2026's tickets will be sold at Tixr and will require you to make a Tixr account in order to purchase them.

Will I be able to watch the news announcements if I can't make it? Yes, BlizzCon's Opening Ceremony and major panels will be live-streamed at various websites for free. Blizzard Entertainment will also give away BlizzCon in-game items for its virtual audience during the event. Info on that will be shared at a later date.

Where can I book a nearby hotel? Blizzard Entertainment has created a BlizzCon hotel portal where you will be able to book a hotel near its Anaheim Convention Center venue for discounted rates and preferred availability.

