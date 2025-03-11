Since Microsoft acquired Blizzard in its Activision-Blizzard purchase a couple of years back, I found myself a tad worried about the future of BlizzCon.

BlizzCon was an industry-leading convention celebrating all things Blizzard.

From Overwatch, to StarCraft, to World of Warcraft, Diablo, and beyond, BlizzCon was a unique and special gaming industry event that has become increasingly rare post-pandemic. Even titans like E3 have fallen by the wayside, although there are a variety of other smaller events that have held down the fort.

The last BlizzCon was back in 2023, with a prospective 2024 event being canceled. Part of me genuinely wondered if it would ever come back.

Doing "conventions" isn't necessarily in Microsoft's DNA, so the cynic in me was quick to assume that Microsoft would perhaps seek BlizzCon's demise as a cost-cutting measure as it extended its corporate tendrils into the beloved Warcraft maker.

Indeed, I've heard that BlizzCon is an incredibly expensive and not necessarily profitable event despite its popularity with fans.

Thankfully, my doubts couldn't be further from the truth.

Blizzard is fully reviving BlizzCon in 2026 next year, with a goal to "raise the bar" of every aspect of the event. It's encouraging to me that Blizzard is able to retain its identity despite the acquisition.

“We are all so excited for BlizzCon’s return," Blizzard president Johanna Faries said to us in a statement. "We are energized by the opportunity to put our collective creative energy into making BlizzCon 2026 as special a celebration of our incredible games and communities as possible. Our focus remains on taking ample time to plan an incredible event based on wide-ranging feedback from past attendees, employees, and partners in order to raise the bar to new heights."

Blizzard legend Chris Metzen hypes up the Blizzard faithful. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

In a blog post on Blizzard's website, Blizzard details its plans for the event.

"The ultimate celebration of our games and the community that unites us is returning to the Anaheim Convention Center Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, in 2026," the post reads.

Blizzard plans to revive all the major BlizzCon staples, including the Opening Ceremony, where rapid-fire massive announcements take center stage, in-depth per-game panels where fans can get a glimpse of the future of titles like World of Warcraft and Diablo, alongside fun competitions like the popular cosplay contest.

"BlizzCon brings us together over our shared passion for Blizzard’s universes, but at its heart, BlizzCon has always been about so much more. It’s about you, the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together. We’ve come a long way since our first event in 2005. Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments."

BlizzCon has a special place in my heart, although I've never actually been able to attend in person.

Around 20 years ago, I entered an original World of Warcraft track into Blizzard's original song contest, and came second place. Watching my (terrible) song played to a few thousand people was perhaps my biggest achievement at the time, and was a notable high point of my late teens, which was otherwise marred by unemployment and the big "credit crunch" global recession.

Even from thousands of miles away, events like BlizzCon and games like World of Warcraft manage to create a sense of community in a special kind of way that only gaming can.

Blizzard urges fans to sign up at BlizzCon.com to get the latest updates on the event.