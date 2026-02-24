ARC Raiders just dropped Hurricanes, new Arcs, and a long‑requested fix — the game’s getting weird in a good way
ARC Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update introduces facial hair, a dangerous Hurricane map condition, two new ARC enemies, and a fresh Raider Deck packed with cosmetic rewards.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
ARC Raiders is back with a new update, and it adds a long-requested feature from fans. You might think it is something huge, like a new weapon or a brand-new map, but no. It is facial hair.
I am stretching a little here, but players really did question why the game launched without any beard options at all. That was especially noticeable considering The Finals, another title from Embark Studios, includes facial hair customization.
Still, this update is not just about beards. We are also getting a new map condition, fresh ARC threats, and more.
So let’s dive in and take a closer look at what to expect.
Shrouded Sky brings chaos to the surface
The latest update, titled Shrouded Sky, releases today and adds a host of new content for players to dig into. It starts with a brand-new map condition called Hurricane.
As the name kinda hints at, a hurricane has hit the Rust Belt. If you are caught in it, powerful winds will damage you, and debris will fly through the air, so you will need to stay alert.
There is also a new Project tied to the storm called the weather monitoring system. It tasks players with collecting materials.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Perhaps more exciting, at least for me, is the addition of two new ARC threats. The Firefly is a flying ARC equipped with a flamethrower, while the Comet is a spherical machine that patrols the surface and explodes if it gets close enough.
As with previous major updates, players also get a new free Raider Deck. This one is called the Surgeon and features cosmetics inspired, as you might expect, by a surgeon.
Possibly the most important addition, however, is the long-requested facial hair. Players can now customize their Raiders with stubble, available to everyone, while a full beard can be unlocked through the Surgeon Raider Deck.
Dam Battlegrounds has also received a small update. A new high-security area has been added, which should offer valuable loot for those willing to take the risk.
There’s a lot more to read if you want to; there are new cosmetics and some balancing changes, so I highly recommend reading the full patch notes.
What do you think of ARC Raiders latest update?
Are you jumping back into ARC Raiders for the beards, or are the new ARCs and Hurricane conditions what really have your attention? Let us know in the comments and make sure to take part in our poll below:
Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.
Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.