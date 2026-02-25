Elder Scrolls Online is finally joining Xbox Play Anywhere., but not just yet.

Elder Scrolls Online is one of the few genuinely strong MMOs still thriving today, alongside RuneScape, World of Warcraft, and a handful of others. Unlike those PC-only giants, though, Elder Scrolls Online is also available on console.

That wider availability has always been a strength, but one thing that has frustrated Xbox players for years is the lack of Xbox Play Anywhere support. The feature would allow players to carry their saves and achievements across console and PC using the same Xbox account.

For those unaware of what ESO is, the game lets you team up with friends or explore solo in a massive shared world, featuring regions from across the Elder Scrolls series. The story takes place before the events of Skyrim, giving players a chance to explore Tamriel in an earlier era.

A long-requested feature finally set to arrive, just not quite yet

The Reddit post making the big announcement. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zenimax & Bethesda)

TrueAchievements actually spotted this before us, so credit where it's due.

Over on Reddit, ZeniMax Community Manager u/ZOS_JessicaFolsom cross-posted from the ESO forums confirming that the team plans to roll out Xbox Play Anywhere later this year and join Xbox Game Pass. That means the feature is not live yet, even though it briefly appeared on the game’s Xbox app page.

The Community Manager stated: “Later this year, ESO for Xbox will be available as an Xbox Play Anywhere title, including PC support.”

“Later this year” could mean any time in the coming months, but it is still encouraging to see the feature officially on the way.

It is also worth noting that the game is coming to Game Pass. For a buy-to-play MMO, being included in the service is a significant addition and helps strengthen Game Pass overall.

There is one important caveat, though. This is not an account merge or transfer system.

Players will log into their Xbox account through the Xbox app on PC and play on the Xbox servers. Existing PC accounts will remain separate and continue running on the PC servers.

I have not played the game in quite some time, so I was not even aware that the servers were separated like this.

It is also worth mentioning that ZeniMax Online Studios has confirmed that full cross-play between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC is in development. However, there is no release window yet, and it is described as a technically complex process.

