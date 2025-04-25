The rumors, reports, and leaks panned out, and The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is now available.

This surprise game launch allows players to dive back into the world that Bethesda Game Studios first explored all the way back in 2006.

This kind of sudden launch doesn't happen frequently across the gaming industry, and certainly not with a game of this magnitude. There's a lot to go over, so I've gathered all the information you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered.

What is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered?

What is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered? The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is a rebuilt version of Bethesda Game Studios' 2006 title, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. The game has been developed by Virtuos, with a team at Bethesda Game Studios overseeing the project.

Goblins are just one threat lurking across the world. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

In 2006, developer Bethesda Game Studios and publisher Bethesda Softworks released The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion on Xbox and PC. As the name suggests, it was the fourth mainline title in The Elder Scrolls series of role-playing games.

The game was ported to PlayStation 3 a year later, and it sold millions of copies across all three platforms, achieving commercial success, though it would pale in the face of 2011's sequel, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim's gargantuan performance.

In 2023, documents leaked as part of the Microsoft vs. FTC court hearing that suggested remastered versions of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and Fallout 3 were in some stage of planning.

Throughout 2024 and into 2025, reports from various websites and known leakers indicated the game was being prepped for a "shadow drop," meaning that it would be announced and launched on the same day.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On April 22, 2025, Bethesda revealed The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, making it immediately available for purchase on the same day. The game has been developed primarily by support studio Virtuos, with Bethesda Game Studios overseeing the project.

Is Oblivion Remastered a remake or remaster?

Is Oblivion Remastered a remake or a remaster? The developers insist that it is a remastered game, not a full remake. These two terms are sometimes used in different ways across the industry, but ultimately, a lot of work has been done to improve various gameplay elements and give the game new visuals while preserving the core systems that power the whole experience.

Oblivion Remastered features vastly improved visuals. (Image credit: Bacon_ on YouTube)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is described directly by Bethesda Game Studios as a remaster, not a remake.

Here's how it works: The new visuals for the game are entirely new assets crafted by Virtuos using Unreal Engine 5. These visuals are sitting "on top" of the original Gamebryo engine, which has been updated and tweaked, with new audio recordings for certain lines and other features, such as improved combat and some bug fixes.

Far more effort has been put in compared to many other game remasters, but it doesn't go as far as something like many of the Resident Evil remakes, which completely redo and alter the experience.

Technically, I'd personally argue that this would make the game lean towards a remake, in fact, if perhaps not in spirit.

Ultimately, though, it really doesn't matter. The important thing is to understand that a lot of work has been done here, and that this isn't a simple project that just gave the original game a quick coat of digital paint.

What price is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered?

What price is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered? The Standard Edition of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is $50 USD, while the Deluxe Edition is $60 USD.

There are two different versions of the game you can buy. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

There are two different versions of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered available for purchase, the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition, which are currently listed at $50 and $60, respectively, in the U.S.

The Standard Edition includes the game and all the original Oblivion's downloadable content (DLC), while the Deluxe Edition packs in some new cosmetics and associated quests.

If you buy the Standard Edition and you later wish to access the Deluxe Edition content, you can buy the Deluxe Edition Upgrade for $10, which includes the extras but not the game itself.

Where can I get The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered?

What platforms can I get The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on? The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Explore the wild environs of Cyrodiil. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (through Steam), and PlayStation 5.

While many Xbox games, such as DOOM: The Dark Ages and Sea of Thieves, are being added to Blizzard Entertainment's Battle.net PC launcher, Oblivion Remastered isn't one of them right now, but that could change in the future.

The game has not been announced for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it get announced for Nintendo's latest platform as time goes on.

When is Oblivion Remastered's release date? Oblivion Remastered launched suddenly on April 22, 2025, as a "shadow drop," meaning it was officially revealed and launched at the exact same time.

Is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass?

Is The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Explore dungeons and tombs filled with monsters and gold. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The Standard Editions of all Xbox first-party games from across Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, and Xbox Game Studios launch day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is no exception to this rule, and is available right now for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers to download and play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also have the option of streaming it through Xbox Cloud Gaming.