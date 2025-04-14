Sea of Thieves is joining Blizzard Entertainment's Battle.net with themed cosmetics and Xbox Play Anywhere

Deck out your ships in the styles of Overwatch, Warcraft, and other Blizzard games.

Another big Xbox first-party game is headed to Battle.net, with Rare's Sea of Thieves the next game confirmed to arrive on Blizzard Entertainment's PC launcher.

There are three different versions of the pirate adventure now available for preorder on Battle.net, with the $60 Premium Edition bundling in some themed cosmetics, letting players deck out their ships with sails representing Blizzard franchises such as Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft, and more.

Battle.net Pre-Purchase Trailer: Official Sea of Thieves - YouTube Watch On

Like with other Xbox games that are being added to Battle.net, Sea of Thieves supports Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning players that already own the game on Xbox consoles (or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass) can play the standard edition of Sea of Thieves through Battle.net at no extra cost.

Sea of Thieves is slated to launch on Battle.net on May 22, 2025. The game has seen numerous updates in the last couple of years, with the latest seasons adding new Megalodons, additional weapons, and more.

As of a year ago, Sea of Thieves had reached 40 million players on Xbox and PC just ahead of the arrival of the PlayStation 5 version.

Battle.net is rapidly becoming standard for Xbox games on PC

While Battle.net has historically been used as Windows PC launcher solely for Activision Blizzard games, that's been changing over the last few months, with Microsoft exploring putting first-party games from across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks into the launcher.

Things kicked off with Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed, which launched into Battle.net alongside Xbox Series X|S consoles, the Xbox PC app, and Steam.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That experiment seems to have proven successful, as more Xbox titles have been announced for the launcher since, with id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages and Obsidian's The Outer Worlds 2 both slated for Battle.net at launch.

I'm a big fan of giving players these additional options and expanding Xbox Play Anywhere. I wonder what other older Xbox games we'll see added to Battle.net in the future...