Sea of Thieves Season 15 kicks off, with new Megalodon variants, ambient wildlife, and more on the way

Sea of Thieves Season 15 is bringing a variety of new threats for players to face. Appropriately titled Wild Things, this season kicks off with new variant Megalodons that provide an even greater danger to any seafaring crews.

One such variant, the Feared Redmaw, can attack with explosive power, setting ships on fire when it bites. Meanwhile, the Barnacled Dread has armor plates that have to be shot off before it can be damaged. It can also summon Ocean Crawlers, meaning players have to stay on their toes and look for anyone on deck that doesn't belong.

You can take a look at the launch trailer for Sea of Thieves Season 15 below:

Sea of Thieves Season 15: Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Xbox developer Rare has more planned for later in the season, with throwable hunting spears planned to be added as a new weapon in the weeks ahead. Other updates this season will see the introduction of ambient wildlife, with new cute critters like lizards and birds to spot.

There'll also be not-so-cute critters, with wild boar coming as a new island-bound threat. Rare notes that players who brave the boar pits may find some treasure to make it worth their while. Below, you can find the bug fixes also coming as part of today's patch and seasonal rollout.

Bug Fixes

When players dive to a Faction battle, the enemy ship will now consistently appear visible upon surfacing to begin the encounter.

Players using a Grapple Gun to pull another player while in the water can no longer cause their target to rotate.

The audio effects for scooping and throwing water when bailing should now play consistently when performed in quick succession.

The audio effects for a ship filling and creaking when taking on water are now prioritised over other effects, ensuring that these cues are always clear to players.

Damage marks shown on the outside of a ship’s hull will now appear correctly based on the damage dealt.

Throwables such as blunderbombs targeting the rear hull of the Galleon will now consistently impact the hull’s surface and not pass through certain areas to land inside the ship.

Blowpipe darts embedded in moving ships are now more easily targeted and can be consistently destroyed through player actions.

The prior fix to the Armoury that addressed players being unable to switch weapons after receiving knockback damage has been reverted to prevent further impact. This issue will be addressed in a future update.

Any open radial menus now close when crouching, preventing a range of visual issues caused by attempting to wield items while crouched.

‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’ – Emissary Grade progression is no longer awarded when collecting items found within the Tall Tale.

Performance improvements

Players on PS5 using cross-play should no longer experience game instability when communicating with other players using voice chat across platforms.

Players on PS5 who are members of a Distinction 10 Guild will no longer experience game instability when navigating the front end menu.

Further improvements have been made to game stability to reduce scenarios where players unexpectedly exit the game or become disconnected from their session.

Traps

Traps should now consistently rest on the ground when placed in a range of locations.

Traps will now be destroyed when thrown at the outside of a ship’s hull.

Traps loaded with a Bone Caller will now trigger consistently when sprung.

Throwing a trap inside a tavern will no longer prevent players from interacting with it or switching to other equipment.

Players setting the trap will now correctly receive the Red Alert Raider Commendation when meeting the necessary criteria, while those triggering the trap will no longer increase Commendation progress.

User Interface

Resolved an issue that caused the Quest Table to display an extended loading spinner when browsing for Voyages.

When using low graphics settings, browsing the Pirate Emporium from the Quick Menu during gameplay should no longer cause textures to fail to load within the Emporium and across the wider game upon exiting.

Players earning Distinctions for a Trading Company will now see the correct rank when viewing the Pirate’s Log from the front end menu.

Environment

Skeletons that emerge at Crow’s Nest Fortress and Barnacle Cay Temple should now appear in the correct locations and not become stuck.

Rain will no longer appear to fall inside buildings at Lookout Point.

‘The Lair of LeChuck’ – Players can no longer become stuck among palm trees during this Tall Tale.

Visuals and Audio

The Tankard of the Damned now visibly runs out of grog when emptied.

Shadow Skeletons set on fire while in shadow form no longer display distorted visual effects.

Firing a ship’s cannon equipped with various Cannon Flares at Ghost Ships will no longer cause visual issues to appear within the sails.

Dying during the final wave of a Siren Treasury encounter will no longer cause the music to overlap.

The Cardinal Lodestar Flag is now correctly displayed on the Brigantine.

The Cardinal Lodestar and Lodestar Spyglass now sit correctly in players’ hands across all body sizes.

Players wearing the Captaincy of Courage Jacket or Dress now appear correctly when observed by others.

The Horn of Fair Winds and Trident of Dark Tides now appear correctly when viewed at different distances.

The Kate Capsize hairstyle now fits neatly around tall jackets across all pirate body sizes.

Fruit held in a player’s hand now casts the correct shadow.

The Fates of Fortune Pocket Watch now consistently displays the correct time.

The Tiny Tree Emote’s visual effect now disappears when the emote is cancelled.

The light effect of the Ancestral Collector’s Figurehead is no longer visible from inside the ship, and the item now appears correctly when lowering the graphic settings.

The visual effects of the Radiant Comet Collector’s Figurehead now remain visible when viewed at a short distance.

Green smoke from the Checkmate Cannon Flare is no longer visible to players launched from the cannon.

‘Lords of the Sea’ – The Black Pearl now consistently appears with a golden glow at the end of the Tall Tale.

– The Black Pearl now consistently appears with a golden glow at the end of the Tall Tale. ‘The Quest for Guybrush’ – Stan's voiceover should continue to be heard after being locked inside the wardrobe.

– Stan's voiceover should continue to be heard after being locked inside the wardrobe. ‘The Lair of LeChuck’ – Murray’s skeleton now appears correctly once his head is attached.

Text and Localization

‘The Lair of LeChuck’ – Improvements made to the Quest Book to address overlapping text in French and Italian languages.

– Improvements made to the Quest Book to address overlapping text in French and Italian languages. Improvements made to consistency in terminology across Simplified Chinese, Thai and Brazilian Portuguese languages.

Sea of Thieves continues to expand

Rare has added numerous gameplay mechanics to Sea of Thieves over the last couple of years, adding Metal Gear Solid-esque stealth and a variety of new weapons, including a grappling gun.

As someone who first played Sea of Thieves when it originally launched all the way back in 2018, it's wild to see how far this game has come. So much of what players now use in daily activities was never possible at launch.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. As an Xbox first-party game, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass.