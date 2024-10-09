Sea of Thieves will let you live out your Metal Gear Solid pirate fantasies with new stealth systems

What you need to know

Developer Rare shared an update on what players can expect in Season 14 of Sea of Thieves.

Season 14 is bringing previously-revealed features like a grapple gun and blow dart.

There's also some newly-announced gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to crouch and place (or disarm) traps, as well as the ability to hide in barrel and treasure chest disguises.

Sea of Thieves Season 14 is slated to arrive on Oct. 17, 2024.

If you've ever wanted to live out some Solid Snake fantasies while plundering other pirates, there's great news.

Xbox Game Studios developer Rare shared a new overview for Sea of Thieves Season 14 on Wednesday, giving players an idea of what to expect from the latest update to the ongoing pirate adventure.

As previously shared, Season 14 is bringing some new tools for players to try, including a grappling gun that changes up traversal. There's also a blowgun that can be used with a variety of darts. Outside of these aforementioned tools, Season 14 is also introducing crouching to the experience, as well as letting players use disguises that make them appear as hapless barrels or treasure chests. You can watch the full overview video below:

Sea of Thieves Season 14: Official Content Update Video - YouTube Watch On

Combined, all of these new tools and gameplay systems create a heavy focus on stealth that wasn't ever present in the game before. Fittingly, the cosmetics for this season are also geared primarily around sneakiness, though there's also some Halloween-themed cosmetics coming as befits the spooky season.

Sea of Thieves Season 14 is slated to launch on all platforms on Oct. 17, 2024.

Sea of Thieves first launched back in February 2018, and the game has received consistent updates ever since that have vastly expanded the playable world and filled it with new quests, gameplay mechanics, and more. That growth can also be seen in the player base, with Sea of Thieves reaching over 40 million players across Xbox and PC earlier this year before the launch of the PlayStation 5 version.

Sea of Thieves is available across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

