Snap & Grab mixes camp thievery with Hitman-like shenanigans, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2026

Nifty Nevada gets her hands on everything she wants while barely lifting a finger.

If you're going to steal, you should at least have an excellent strut, a keen camera eye, and be fashionable while you do it. That's the gist behind Snap & Grab, a game being developed by No Goblin and published by Annapurna Interactive.

I had the chance to play for about 30 minutes and ask the developers some questions while I was in L.A. for Summer Game Fest 2025.

While there are definitely some rough spots and areas that need attention, the core loop is enjoyable, and the writing is hilarious, so I definitely recommend keeping an eye on Snap & Grab as the team continues working on it.

In Snap & Grab, players step into the heels of Nifty Nevada, a famous photographer with a keen eye for fashion. Unbeknownst to the general public, she's also the architect behind several unsolved capers, with a keen eye for valuables and an equally keen brain for planning out heists.

Nifty Nevada is always looking for her next score. (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

In each level, Nifty is let loose on a high-class building and is given the goal of stealing something. Because she doesn't actually steal it herself — the actual physical pilfering is left to her mooks, like the incredibly muscular Brick — Nifty instead plans out the heists by taking pictures, then arranging them in a flowchart blueprint.

As such, the camera is important, and fortunately, it works well. Nifty can whip out her camera and start snapping shots of anything that could be useful, from platters of hot dogs to curiously top-heavy statues.

At any point, you can then trigger the heist and watch things play out. If you're like me, you won't get it right the first time, and there'll be some humorous sequences as it fails in some way due to an aspect you didn't consider.

It's one thing to throw a switch and drop a chandelier on an ice sculpture, but how do you take care of the nearby guards?

Cessia Castillo, senior level designer at No Goblin, cites the Hitman games as an influence on the moment-to-moment gameplay, and it feels apt. There's no one particular solution to a problem, and if you can pick something up, it's possible to steal it and take it back to Nifty's place...if you can figure out how.

Figuring out the right flow of a heist is a huge part of the fun. (Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

While the demo I played only had a penthouse available, I'm told the full game will have multiple levels, each with several distinct goals. That's in addition to replayability through photo challenges.

Everything is wrapped up in a fun aesthetic, with the art direction leaning into campy overtones. It's all extremely gay, and I mean that as a serious compliment.

With all that said, the game does need some more polish. Cutscenes are extremely barebones right now, and a number of animations in the game are oddly timed or seem to be outright missing.

While these rough edges could do with sanding, I'm keeping a close eye on Snap & Grab from here on. The team at No Goblin is on to something with this, and I'd like to see where it goes.

Snap & Grab is currently slated to launch at some point in 2026. When it does, it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), and PlayStation 5. It'll also be included at launch in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Snap & Grab



Nifty Nevada is a world-famous fashion photographer. Fortunately for her (and unfortunately for the world's penthouse owners) she's also a skilled thief...in planning. Take pictures and watch zany heists play out in this upcoming indie that'll hit Xbox Game Pass at launch.



Wishlist at: Xbox | Steam | PlayStation