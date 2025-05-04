New Xbox games launching this week, from May 5 through May 11 — Revenge of the Savage Planet hits Xbox Game Pass

Survive an alien world again, but now with a friend.

Got more than enough games to play? Too bad, even more are coming, with Revenge of the Savage Planet a highligh across this week's new Xbox game launches.

Developed and published by Raccoon Logic Studios, Revenge of the Savage Planet is a sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet. Once again, players have to survive on a hostile alien world. This time, there's co-op support, meaning you can bring a friend along for the ride.

Revenge of the Savage Planet is launching into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, adding to the long list of games garnered by the subscription service this year.

May 6, 2025

King Arthur: Legion IX (Xbox Series X|S): "King Arthur: Legion IX is a turn-based, character-centric tactical RPG in the King Arthur: Knight's Tale universe - a dark fantasy version of the Arthurian myth. King Arthur: Legion IX welcomes new players to the mythical land of Avalon with an all-new story and heroes, also offering tough challenges to returning veterans."

May 7, 2025

Bartender Hustle (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Craft stunning cocktails with precision and creativity as you rise through the ranks of the bartending world. Unlock a variety of unique venues, from cozy neighborhood bars to high-end cocktail lounges, all while immersing yourself in a rich, narrative-driven experience that puts your skills and charisma to the test."

May 8, 2025

Empyreal (Xbox Series X|S): "Empyreal is a complex, challenging, feature-rich action RPG. In a far-flung corner of the galaxy an Expedition arrives on a hitherto unexplored planet to find a colossal Monolith built by a lost civilisation."

May 9, 2025

Amaze! (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Lets pop & move the ball and paint - you’ve got to color and paint your way across the AMAZE maze puzzles. Watch out! AMAZE gets harder as you play, color and paint the maze, and fill in puzzles! Painting the maze puzzles sounds easy, but you have to be super strategic to color and fill every square. Make sure you fill in puzzles COMPLETELY! If you don’t fill even one square, you’re stuck in the paint maze FOREVER!"

