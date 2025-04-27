Towerborne is a co-op action RPG, and the Xbox version is launching this week.

There is no respite, as another wave of Xbox games is launching this week, giving players even more to play, including Towerborne.

Towerborne is a co-op action role-playing game developed by Stoic Studio and published by Xbox Game Studios. While it's been available on Steam in early access for a while, it's now coming to Xbox Series X|S consoles and the Xbox PC app via Xbox Game Preview.

As an Xbox first-party games, it's naturally included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

If you missed it, don't forget to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week, including the shadow drop of Bethesda Game Studios and Virtuos' The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

April 29, 2025

SubwaySim 2 (Xbox Series X|S): "Dive into Simuverse Interactive's new public transport simulation! Explore the three most picturesque underground lines in Germany! The Berlin U1/U3 and the Hamburg U3 are waiting for you. Immerse yourself in everyday life in the two German metropolises and discover famous sights such as Hamburg's harbour or Berlin's Oberbaum Bridge."

"Dive into Simuverse Interactive's new public transport simulation! Explore the three most picturesque underground lines in Germany! The Berlin U1/U3 and the Hamburg U3 are waiting for you. Immerse yourself in everyday life in the two German metropolises and discover famous sights such as Hamburg's harbour or Berlin's Oberbaum Bridge." Towerborne (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) - Xbox Game Preview: "Towerborne is a new kind of Looter Brawler, combining side-scrolling combat with action RPG loot progression and endless customization.* You are an Ace, born anew from the spirit realm with special skills, grit, and determination. Unite with other Aces** and fight as one to defend the Belfry, humanity’s last refuge, from the dark forces outside its walls. Can you become the Ace humanity needs to survive? Explore, fight, and grow stronger – together."

April 30, 2025

Blazing Trail (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones."

"Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones." Circus Interstellar (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In the distant future, mankind is at the brink of extinction. Set on a mission to find resources for their dying species, star voyagers encounter a strange, sadistic alien race with a clownish appearance who are hellbent on making them a part of the galactic carnival of horror."

"In the distant future, mankind is at the brink of extinction. Set on a mission to find resources for their dying species, star voyagers encounter a strange, sadistic alien race with a clownish appearance who are hellbent on making them a part of the galactic carnival of horror." Cooking Companions (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Deep in the woods of the Tatras Mountains, supplies dwindle and flood waters are rising. It’s up to you to keep spirits high and make the most of your survival skills. Will you butter up the right person? Or will you wind up on the chopping block?"

"Deep in the woods of the Tatras Mountains, supplies dwindle and flood waters are rising. It’s up to you to keep spirits high and make the most of your survival skills. Will you butter up the right person? Or will you wind up on the chopping block?" Icy Gifts (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "A thrilling and engaging chain reaction game that will keep you hooked till the end! With its highly addictive gameplay, each level offers exciting challenges and requires strategic thinking to create the perfect chain reactions."

"A thrilling and engaging chain reaction game that will keep you hooked till the end! With its highly addictive gameplay, each level offers exciting challenges and requires strategic thinking to create the perfect chain reactions." Kiborg (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "KIBORG is a relentless rogue-lite beat’em up where you enhance your body with new cybernetic implants each run. You’ve been sent to the worst prison in the galaxy for crimes you didn’t commit. Death won’t provide an escape, but a violent reality show may offer a way out."

"KIBORG is a relentless rogue-lite beat’em up where you enhance your body with new cybernetic implants each run. You’ve been sent to the worst prison in the galaxy for crimes you didn’t commit. Death won’t provide an escape, but a violent reality show may offer a way out." Meow Moments: Celebrating Geeks & Athletes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Join the Celebration! Here, cats and friends gather to showcase their passions in two lively scenes celebrating athletic achievements and fandom fun. Every detail sparks imagination, inviting you to discover stories hidden within these vibrant moments."

"Join the Celebration! Here, cats and friends gather to showcase their passions in two lively scenes celebrating athletic achievements and fandom fun. Every detail sparks imagination, inviting you to discover stories hidden within these vibrant moments." MotoGP 25 (Xbox Series X|S): "Join the official Championship and step into the boots of your favorite riders to master the most iconic bikes and tracks of the season. Live the most realistic race thrills ever thanks to Unreal Engine 5, MotoGP™ Stewards ensuring fair battles, and an overhauled sound design, recorded on-site from official bikes."

"Join the official Championship and step into the boots of your favorite riders to master the most iconic bikes and tracks of the season. Live the most realistic race thrills ever thanks to Unreal Engine 5, MotoGP™ Stewards ensuring fair battles, and an overhauled sound design, recorded on-site from official bikes." Mystic Pathways (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Embark on a magical journey with Mystic Pathways, a puzzle game that challenges your logic and creativity. Manipulate enchanted trails on a beautifully designed hexagonal board to guide mystical fairies in collecting magical crystals and activating sacred altars."

"Embark on a magical journey with Mystic Pathways, a puzzle game that challenges your logic and creativity. Manipulate enchanted trails on a beautifully designed hexagonal board to guide mystical fairies in collecting magical crystals and activating sacred altars." Nightshade Mysteries: Eternal Moon Collector's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Set in 1930s Southern Europe, where technology has eclipsed magic, an estranged group of Moon Worshippers known as the Anaxagori resurfaces with an ominous prophecy: an eternal lunar eclipse. Dismissed by the public as antiquated mystics, the Anaxagori's warnings contrast sharply with the populace's enthusiasm for what is hailed as a historic celestial event. Fresh from an archaeological expedition, Helena Nightshade only learns of the eclipse's significance upon arriving in Istanbul."

May 1, 2025

despelote (Xbox Series X|S): "Despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight year old Julián. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup."

"Despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight year old Julián. Dribble, pass and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup." Fit & Fry (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Cooking here is a delicious puzzle. Each level is a new dish to prepare, and your challenge is to fit all the ingredients perfectly into the pan. But be careful: space is limited, and only the best chefs will be able to complete each recipe without wasting anything."

"Cooking here is a delicious puzzle. Each level is a new dish to prepare, and your challenge is to fit all the ingredients perfectly into the pan. But be careful: space is limited, and only the best chefs will be able to complete each recipe without wasting anything." Peglin (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The dragons have been popping peglins and stealing all of your gold for as long as you can remember. Enough is enough. It's time to venture through the woods, conquer the fortress, and delve into the heart of the dragon's lair to take back what's yours and teach those dragons a lesson."

"The dragons have been popping peglins and stealing all of your gold for as long as you can remember. Enough is enough. It's time to venture through the woods, conquer the fortress, and delve into the heart of the dragon's lair to take back what's yours and teach those dragons a lesson." Stasis Valley (Xbox Series X|S): "Stasis Valley is a 2D puzzle-platformer that follows Adam, a young man who has recently experienced a great loss. After this event he descends into a surreal valley within his own mind, where he must attempt to make sense of the world around him (as well as his emotions). Uncover the valley's secrets, and confront the dangers lurking within."

May 2, 2025

Fruit Adventure (Xbox Series X|S): "The Healthy Forest has been invaded by sweets and chocolates with the aim of harming everyone's health! Help Super Strawberry pass through obstacles and eliminate sweet enemies to become the bravest Fruit in the Healthy Forest. Find the key and unlock the blocks at the end of each level."

"The Healthy Forest has been invaded by sweets and chocolates with the aim of harming everyone's health! Help Super Strawberry pass through obstacles and eliminate sweet enemies to become the bravest Fruit in the Healthy Forest. Find the key and unlock the blocks at the end of each level." Golf Up (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Golf Up is a fun-loaded golf game you can play with up to 4 friends in several game modes. In Tournament mode, you can pick between the Classic or Points options, in which you earn points by getting good results in the Holes and making quick decisions for bigger bonuses. You will also be able to play solo in Arcade mode and compare your score in the online ranking with that of your friends and players from around the world."

"Golf Up is a fun-loaded golf game you can play with up to 4 friends in several game modes. In Tournament mode, you can pick between the Classic or Points options, in which you earn points by getting good results in the Holes and making quick decisions for bigger bonuses. You will also be able to play solo in Arcade mode and compare your score in the online ranking with that of your friends and players from around the world." Helix Jump (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Your ball drops like a brick through colorful helix platforms that block its descent, but if you hit a red spot, it's over! Your ball shatters to pieces and you have to start your fall all over again. Even traps platforms are no match for a fireball falling at full speed! Choose your strategy: speed up like a madman or stop and wait for your next chance to roll and jump!"

"Your ball drops like a brick through colorful helix platforms that block its descent, but if you hit a red spot, it's over! Your ball shatters to pieces and you have to start your fall all over again. Even traps platforms are no match for a fireball falling at full speed! Choose your strategy: speed up like a madman or stop and wait for your next chance to roll and jump!" Nico Saves The State (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Followers of the notorious Dr. Voo Doom have taken over a city, demanding his release from prison. But this is merely a diversion as they gather Power Crystals to execute their true plan: teleporting their master to freedom! With the legendary hero Jack on vacation, the fate of Ririland now rests in the hands of Nico, the not-so-heroic lab assistant of Dr. Expo Zicion. Armed with the Statephone, one of the Doctor's eccentric inventions, Nico must rise to the challenge and SAVE the day."

"Followers of the notorious Dr. Voo Doom have taken over a city, demanding his release from prison. But this is merely a diversion as they gather Power Crystals to execute their true plan: teleporting their master to freedom! With the legendary hero Jack on vacation, the fate of Ririland now rests in the hands of Nico, the not-so-heroic lab assistant of Dr. Expo Zicion. Armed with the Statephone, one of the Doctor's eccentric inventions, Nico must rise to the challenge and SAVE the day." PuzzleCar (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "A minimalist and soothing experience awaits you. Test your skills by strategically moving pieces to create a safe path for your car, all while collecting every item along the way."

"A minimalist and soothing experience awaits you. Test your skills by strategically moving pieces to create a safe path for your car, all while collecting every item along the way." Royal Romances (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Can you melt the ice in people's hearts? Eternal winter has descended upon the magnificent kingdom once filled with vitality and adventure. But now, cold and hunger have divided families and heroes, calling out their ugliest traits and draining their last strength…"

"Can you melt the ice in people's hearts? Eternal winter has descended upon the magnificent kingdom once filled with vitality and adventure. But now, cold and hunger have divided families and heroes, calling out their ugliest traits and draining their last strength…" Spellcaster University (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Become the director of Spellcaster University in a colorful world of heroic fantasy. Will you turn it into a black magic academy? A place in harmony with nature to train druids and shamans? Or something entirely your own?"

"Become the director of Spellcaster University in a colorful world of heroic fantasy. Will you turn it into a black magic academy? A place in harmony with nature to train druids and shamans? Or something entirely your own?" Spot Challenge Vol. 4 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Spot Challenge Vol. 4 is a game series inspired by the classic "Spot the Differences", where you need to compare two images and identify the differences between them. With over 245 differences spread across 35 levels, will you be able to find them all? Perfect for playing solo or with friends and family, Spot Challenge is the ultimate challenge to test your attention to details!"

"Spot Challenge Vol. 4 is a game series inspired by the classic "Spot the Differences", where you need to compare two images and identify the differences between them. With over 245 differences spread across 35 levels, will you be able to find them all? Perfect for playing solo or with friends and family, Spot Challenge is the ultimate challenge to test your attention to details!" Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) (Xbox Series X|S): "Two Falls (Nishu Takuatshina) is a first-person single player, narrative-driven experience that presents contrasting perspectives on French and Indigenous first encounters. Be prepared to face the dangers of Canadian wilderness and to make choices that could affect your characters."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Grab Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox first-party games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys