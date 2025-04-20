The onslaught isn't slowing down, as more new Xbox games are launching this week, led by Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

This gorgeous turn-based role-playing game was first revealed back during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. Since then, the developers have shown off more of the world, art, and gameplay that players can expect when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrives.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also launching day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, so subscribers for either tier of Microsoft's gaming subscription service can hop in immediately on April 24, 2025.



If you missed it, don't forget to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

April 22, 2025

Post Trauma (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Post Trauma is a modern interpretation of genre-defining survival horror classics. As you venture deeper into the unknown, you’ll strive to solve the mysteries of your unfamiliar surroundings, hoping to discover hidden truths while trying to stay alive."

April 23, 2025

9th Dawn Remake (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "9th Dawn Remake is a massive open world RPG bursting with dungeon-crawling adventure. The game has been lovingly re-created based on the original 9th Dawn game released in 2012 … which spawned the 9th Dawn series you know and love! Play in single-player mode, or with a friend with Online or Local co-op modes! Experience a vast world filled with huge new dungeons, hordes of monsters, and ridiculous amounts of loot! "

April 24, 2025

Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy (Xbox Series X|S): "As a young journalist, you’ve been entrusted with a crucial mission: to cross the globe and reach the heart of a mysterious, faraway land… Your goal is to bring back the last egg of the mythical “Great White Birds”. According to legend, they are bound up with the fate of the only country they call home: a land with strange, dangerous plants and wildlife that has been devastated by years of bloody dictatorship."

April 25, 2025

Akinakes (Xbox Series X|S): "Akinakes is a fast-paced shoot 'em up game where you pilot a powerful ship through vibrant levels, collect upgrades to enhance your firepower, and take on epic boss battles."

