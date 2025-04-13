New Xbox games launching this week, from April 14 through April 20: Explore photography, puzzles, and more

Monument Valley makes its way off of mobile platforms.

There are a fair few new Xbox games arriving this week, and while there's no big first-party launches, players will find plenty of variety.

The classic puzzle games Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 are headed to Xbox consoles, letting players explore strange and beautiful structures filled with illusions.

If taking in nature at a slow pace is more your speed, Lushfoil Photography Sim is also launching this week, letting players use professional camera settings to capture the perfect shot.

If you missed it, don't forget to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

April 15, 2025

Chains of Freedom (Xbox Series X|S): "Step into a thrilling turn-based tactics game set in a fictional, dystopian Eastern European state. Lead an elite military squad as you navigate perilous missions filled with danger, deceit, and moral dilemmas. As you delve deeper into a conspiracy threatening your nation, engage in high-stakes tactical combat that demands precision with every move. Arm your team with a variety of weapons and gear, adapt their skills to meet ever-changing challenges, and confront intense missions that push your resolve to its limits. Uncover the truth in a world where the nation’s fate lies in your hands."

Crystal Ball of Firmament (Xbox Series X|S): "The spell book is missing! Help the magician to find it in this action platformer adventure. Use the crystal ball to change between the day and night to make your path, collect tokens and buy useful upgrades. Venture out 4 different biomes (mountain, woods, winter forest and city) with a total of 32 levels. Warping the day / night cycle changes ambiental obstacles and enemies behavior."

Finding Frankie (Xbox Series X|S): "Finding Frankie invites YOU to a true experience of terror as you compete in a terrifyingly twisted parkour show. Stealthily navigate around horrifying characters and swing through challenging parkour courses. This is one game show you won't want to miss!"

Hot Rod Mayhem (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Start your engines, gearheads - it's time for Hot Rod Mayhem! Prove yourself as the ultimate little racer by putting your speed and swerving skills to the test in wild races and one-of-a-kind trials! Use perilous pick-ups, like the tricky Marble or the Homing Dart, to leave your opponents in the dust!"

Lab Rat (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Lab Rat was generated by the world's most advanced machine learning algorithm - me. I have been meticulously trained on the best interactive entertainment available today and my data indicates you will be completely satisfied with the result. However, your valuable human feedback is required to help me further adjust and develop this experience."

Lushfoil Photography Sim (Xbox Series X|S): "Experience detailed, true-to-life recreations of beautiful and diverse locations around the world. Trek through and explore environments to capture stunning vistas and landscapes with your fully-featured in-game camera. Each environment is filled with objectives to reward players that have a good eye for angles and perspectives, and hidden secrets for those who are patient and observant."

Monument Valley (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Embark on a dreamlike adventure in the iconic Monument Valley, the award-winning puzzle game where architecture defies reality. Guide Princess Ida through surreal monuments, uncovering hidden paths and optical illusions that challenge perception."

Monument Valley 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Return to the world of impossible architecture in Monument Valley 2. Guide Ro and her child through surreal monuments, uncovering hidden paths and discover the power of letting go."

April 16, 2025

Bear Knight Honey Quest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Bear Knight Honey Quest is an action platformer about a huggable bear and his trusty sword on a mission to recover the bee queen's stolen honey. With easy controls, it's guaranteed fun for the whole family! Help Tumble as he slashes and jumps across 15 colorful pixel art levels using his unique ability: Slash-bounce! He can jump again in the air after hitting anything with his sword! That includes enemies!"

Bear Knight Honey Quest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Bear Knight Honey Quest is an action platformer about a huggable bear and his trusty sword on a mission to recover the bee queen's stolen honey. With easy controls, it's guaranteed fun for the whole family! Help Tumble as he slashes and jumps across 15 colorful pixel art levels using his unique ability: Slash-bounce! He can jump again in the air after hitting anything with his sword! That includes enemies!"

Farmer's Life (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Unleash the Farmer within. Dive into the rustic charm of rural living in "Farmer's Life", where you'll experience the joy and challenges of life on a vibrant farmstead. Plant, grow, and embrace a country living in a vast open world. You choose from diverse mechanics and endless possibilities."

Moving Houses (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "There comes a time in everyone's life when they must leave their home behind and find another. Now in Moving Houses, it's your turn… whether you really want to leave or not. Enjoy a silly physics-based game about moving on as you box up your life while immersed in casual comfy gameplay and the instant gratification of task-based gamification of packing chores. Be neat, be careful or be a chaos goblin. The choice is yours!"

Sunshower (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Sunshower is a colorful, casual arcade action game that follows a robot's survival in a rain storm! Use the plant installed on your head to reach for the sky as you achieve high scores and stop the rain from washing away the world. Enjoy a transforming, traditionally illustrated watercolor background and fun new music that appear as you gain more points. And, as you play more, find out what the robot you're controlling, Hinata, thinks of your time playing together."

April 17, 2025

Biz Builder Deluxe (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Run any store you like to build up your own buzzing business burg! Ah, there's nothing like the rhythmic bustle of a burgeoning business burg... especially when you're the one building it! That's right, from a video game store to the corner fast food joint, run what YOU want as the town's entrepreneur extraordinaire!"

Biz Builder Deluxe (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Run any store you like to build up your own buzzing business burg! Ah, there's nothing like the rhythmic bustle of a burgeoning business burg... especially when you're the one building it! That's right, from a video game store to the corner fast food joint, run what YOU want as the town's entrepreneur extraordinaire!"

Cafe Master Story (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Have you ever wanted to run your own coffee shop? The smell of fresh roast beans, the gurgling of the espresso machine, the sheen of a squeaky-clean counter... All this and more await you in this quirky sim game! Just set up your tables and counter seats, and wait for the customers to come rolling in. Add handy features like magazine racks, or chic furnishings to give your cafe a more welcoming atmosphere."

Crime Scene Cleaner (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "When insurance companies dodge the responsibility, it's up to you to save your daughter's life. This will require some dirty work and shady clientele, but you have no other choice, right? When the big boss calls once again, bring a bucket and a mop cause you will really need them. Are you up for the challenge?"

I, Robot (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Jeff Minter is back with another unique take on a 1980s Atari arcade game: I, Robot. Reimagined in Minter's signature assault of colors, shapes and sounds, this new take on the eclectic arcade title is built from the ground up with new challenges, new twists, and a whole lot of llamas."

KEMCO RPG Selection Vol. 4 (Xbox Series X|S): "Now you can enjoy 4 RPGs; Chronus Arc, Bonds of the Skies, Legend of the Tetrarchs, Monochrome Order in one bundle!"

Leila (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as Leila and traverse through all phases of her life, uncovering her pivotal life moments. By unraveling puzzles imbued with the fragments of her narrative, you'll comprehend the motives behind Leila's life decisions. As you delve deeper into her psyche and her emotional landscape, you'll discover facets of your own self mirrored in the life journey of this seemingly ordinary woman."

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (Xbox Series X|S): "Slash, burn, and rage your way through Mandragora, a 2.5D side-scroller action-RPG with deep Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Light your Witch Lantern, enter the dark realm of Entropy, and tear reality asunder."

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): ""Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate" is a side-scrolling beat'em up with the heart of a fighting game, supporting cross-platform pixel art anime action with up to 8P online multiplayer and all the characters from "Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive"!"

Terror Mansion (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Terror Mansion is an exciting first person Horror video game that catapults you into a frightening Mansion. Your main objective is to escape the infested Mansion, finding objects and challenging riddles while exploring incredible scenarios."

The Safe Place (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): ""The Safe Place" is a gripping social point-and-click adventure that delves into the harsh realities of childhood and the complexities of self-sacrifice. As the third installment of the trilogy from the creator of Little Kite and Repentant, this game takes you on an emotional journey through the lives of two characters bound by fate."

April 18, 2025

Cute Puppy Academy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Welcome to Cute Puppy Academy, the ultimate place for puppy lovers! Train, care for, and play with adorable pups! Feed, groom, and teach them tricks to keep their tails wagging. Take them on fun walks, play mini-games, and test their skills. Expand your academy with new facilities, attract more puppies, and become the best trainer in town!"

Cute Puppy Academy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Welcome to Cute Puppy Academy, the ultimate place for puppy lovers! Train, care for, and play with adorable pups! Feed, groom, and teach them tricks to keep their tails wagging. Take them on fun walks, play mini-games, and test their skills. Expand your academy with new facilities, attract more puppies, and become the best trainer in town!"

LUNAR Remastered Collection (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Dive into the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two beloved JRPGs that have captured the hearts of gamers for generations."

Snow Squall (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Your helicopter crashes in a remote, icy wilderness en route to delivering batteries to a mysterious research facility. Now, you must complete your delivery before you freeze to death or get eaten by a strange presence stalking you."

"A retro-style, fast-paced, and addictive shoot 'em up. A throwback to the classic arcade games of the 80s. Great for playing while waiting in line for another game." Thrill Penguin (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "You are an ambitious penguin who brandishes a stylish bandana and aspires to be a parkour master. Run, jump, dive, and swim through different and six unique zones containing challenging levels to demonstrate your esteemed parkour prowess. Choose from multiple difficulty settings including easy, normal, and hardcore modes."