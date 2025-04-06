Two-Toed Tom is one of many threats waitiing in South of Midnight.

There's a lot of new Xbox games launching this week, and the highlight is clearly Compulsion Games' South of Midnight.

While the Premium Edition of this game has been available since April 3, the Standard Edition is launching on April 8, and as an Xbox first-party game, it's debuting directly in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

In case you missed it, I wrote our review for South of Midnight, sharing that "I've enjoyed this yarn of a young Weaver aspiring to save her mother, and I truly hope we get to see more of Hazel in the future. South of Midnight is a love letter to Southern Gothic and the South, and it's one I hope people can come away from filled with more meaning."

Here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

April 7, 2025

Monster Energy Supercross 25 - Special Edition & Master Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Get ready for the official 2025 Supercross season with Monster Energy Supercross 25! Experience the thrill of racing on newly designed tracks that replicate real-world events and compete against the latest roster of professional riders: forge your path in a revamped career featuring intense competitions, rivalries, and strategic choices."

April 8, 2025

Detective From the Crypt (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Detective From The Crypt is a mystical Victorian detective story in which you play for a ghost girl helped by a ghost cat. Jane wakes up in a crypt as a ghost. You are investigating the death of her family together. Seeking and researching evidences. Building an accusation based on them. You have a laboratory to research evidences. Play and get the feeling of being a true Victorian detective."

Little Droid (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Little Droid is an adventure platformer that takes you to a world of mysteries, tough enemies, and hidden dangers. The journey is packed with challenges, requiring careful battery management to keep the droid energized at crucial moments. Explore a richly detailed environment, collect weapons to overcome various obstacles, and uncover secrets as you pursue the source of a mysterious signal."

"Little Droid is an adventure platformer that takes you to a world of mysteries, tough enemies, and hidden dangers. The journey is packed with challenges, requiring careful battery management to keep the droid energized at crucial moments. Explore a richly detailed environment, collect weapons to overcome various obstacles, and uncover secrets as you pursue the source of a mysterious signal." South of Midnight Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "From the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, South of Midnight is a spellbinding third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and encounter creatures of Southern folklore in a macabre and fantastical world. When disaster strikes her hometown, Hazel is called to become a Weaver: a magical mender of broken bonds and spirits. Imbued with these new abilities, Hazel will confront and subdue dangerous creatures, untangle the webs of her own family's shared past and - if she's lucky - find her way to a place that feels like home."

April 9, 2025

Commandos: Origins Standard Edition & Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "ALARM! You have been selected for a mission which will shape the fate of the entire world. Witness the very beginning of the legendary elite WWII force in Commandos: Origins. The long-awaited sequel to the Commandos series brings you right back to the foundation of the real-time tactics genre. And to the days where Jack O’Hara, the Green Beret, and his five companions met to form the infamous unit sent to complete missions which no others would dare to accept."

April 10, 2025

Capy's Quest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as a young chef, a Capybara named Capy, and prove that your culinary talent can outshine even the most renowned chefs in the world! Embark on a journey full of obstacles and puzzles, and cook the most delicious dishes in exciting mini-games to delight as many residents of the summer islands as possible!"

Capy's Quest (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Play as a young chef, a Capybara named Capy, and prove that your culinary talent can outshine even the most renowned chefs in the world! Embark on a journey full of obstacles and puzzles, and cook the most delicious dishes in exciting mini-games to delight as many residents of the summer islands as possible!" HordeCore: Console Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Become the leader of an ever-expanding group of survivors. Manage supplies, upgrade your team, and craft deadly contraptions to defend yourself! Remember, exploration is vital in this harsh new world. Prepare to forge bizarre alliances and, together, face the many dangers of the wastelands. Take survival gameplay, combine it with base management, add RPG elements, and spice it up with a fully-fledged collectible card game - and you get HordeCore!"

Monster Energy Supercross 25 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S): "Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, enjoy a renewed gameplay experience with realistic physics and dynamic track evolution, making every lap unique and challenging. Master the flow with open tutorials, a comprehensive wiki, and Neural Technology riding aids."

"Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, enjoy a renewed gameplay experience with realistic physics and dynamic track evolution, making every lap unique and challenging. Master the flow with open tutorials, a comprehensive wiki, and Neural Technology riding aids." Mortisomem (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Mortisomem is an adventure, mystery, and horror game with retro visual aesthetics. The game takes place in the year 1917, in the vast forest of inland Brazil. Donald Barnes is an immigrant and a successful American merchant in Brazil. However, one day he hears a traditional story from the region that greatly captures his attention; about a man who lived hundreds of years ago, brutally murdered by his wife's family, and who, after his death, became a cruel demon that kills the inhabitants of that area out of hatred and resentment. This demon was called Mortisomem."

Mortisomem (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Mortisomem is an adventure, mystery, and horror game with retro visual aesthetics. The game takes place in the year 1917, in the vast forest of inland Brazil. Donald Barnes is an immigrant and a successful American merchant in Brazil. However, one day he hears a traditional story from the region that greatly captures his attention; about a man who lived hundreds of years ago, brutally murdered by his wife's family, and who, after his death, became a cruel demon that kills the inhabitants of that area out of hatred and resentment. This demon was called Mortisomem." Sports & Wild Pinball (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Enjoy 6 games in one with the perfect reproduction of real pinball machines, with all kinds of graphic details and sounds. Discover all the secrets, in these thrilling games, a great challenge awaits you. Complete all the missions and become number 1 in the world or the best among your Friends, posting your high score on the online leaderboard."

Windborn - Concrete Jungle (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes. Your mission isn't just about speed—it's about staying connected with your flock as you all journey together, guided by instinct and unity."

April 11, 2025

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy - Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Get ready for the most complete and thrilling hunting adventure ever with the Deluxe Edition of Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy! Packed with all the adrenaline-fueled action of the Standard Edition and bursting with trophy-worthy additional content, this edition delivers a hunting experience like no other."

"Get ready for the most complete and thrilling hunting adventure ever with the Deluxe Edition of Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy! Packed with all the adrenaline-fueled action of the Standard Edition and bursting with trophy-worthy additional content, this edition delivers a hunting experience like no other." Mob Control (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Experience the strangely satisfying thrill of watching your mob multiply as you aim and shoot at the gates. Witness your army grow to massive proportions! Strategically deploy your mighty champions to break through enemy mobs and reach their bases. Choose the best combo to win!"

West Escape (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "West Escape throws you into a chaotic frontier where the law is on your tail and alien invaders are wreaking havoc. As a fugitive desperate to reunite with your lost love, you'll need to collect scrap, upgrade your gear, and face off against relentless extraterrestrial threats. Fast-paced combat keeps you on your toes—dodge deadly attacks and strike back with revolvers, shotguns, and more. Every battle and upgrade brings you one step closer to freedom and the ultimate showdown in this explosive mix of Wild West grit and sci-fi action."

South of Midnight Hazel's journey in South of Midnight weaves a tale of empathy and healing, with strange creatures to meet and old wounds to confront. It's a journey worth taking for anyone enjoys more folklore-inspired stories. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys (Steam) | CDKeys (Xbox)