CD Projekt RED confirms Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, new Witcher trilogy, and new IP

What you need to know

As part of an investor strategy update, CD Projekt shared what the company has planned with internal development at CD Projekt RED and external partnerships in the years ahead.

CD Projekt RED is working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed Orion.

The next Witcher game is currently codenamed Polaris, and is meant to be the start of a new trilogy of Witcher role-playing games.

Another Witcher game, separate to the aforementioned trilogy is being referred to as Canis Majora and is being developed by an external studio, while recently-acquired team The Molasses Flood is working on Sirius, a multiplayer Witcher title.

CD Projekt RED is also very early in development on a new IP codenamed Hadar.

At an investor meeting, CD Projekt opened the floodgates on what the publisher is working on across internal development at CD Projekt RED and, for the first time, external partnerships.

CD Projekt confirmed (opens in new tab) that it is working on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, codenamed Orion. This comes after the recent announcement that the original game is getting an expansion called Phantom Liberty.

Outside of the realm of Cyberpunk, numerous Witcher games are on the way. The next Witcher game is currently codenamed Polaris, and will be the start of a trilogy of new Witcher role-playing games. CD Projekt RED intends for all three games to be developed using Unreal Engine 5, with an extremely ambitious launch plan of all three games six years after the arrival of Polaris.

The Molasses Flood, a Boston-based studio acquired by CD Projekt RED, is also working on a new Witcher game codenamed Sirius, which will introduce multiplayer into the franchise. CD Projekt RED is expanding its internal development teams by opening a new studio in Vancouver, marking the second North American studio under the publisher.

Outside of the internal development teams, another Witcher game codenamed Canis Majora is being developed in partnership with an external team, though the team was not named.

Finally, CD Projekt RED is beginning early work on a new IP codenamed Hadar, though there are no other details at this time.