Capcom has been on an absolute tear over the last several years with the Resident Evil series, and the company is aiming to continue that streak with Resident Evil 9.

During Summer Game Fest 2025, Capcom revealed that this next game in the series is called Resident Evil Requiem and it's releasing on February 27, 2026.

The trailer opens by showing a man walking through a busy office until he gets to the cubicle of FBI Agent Grace Ashcroft.

He explains to Ashcroft that "another body has been found" and says he specifically needs Ashcroft's eyes on the crime scene.

Grace seems to see traumatic flashbacks of the Remwood Hotel where her mother was murdered eight years ago.

The next thing we see is Grace struggling to get out of some kind of contraption that has her hanging upside down.

A creepy voice comes on to say, "I know now that you're the one that I've been searching for. The special one. The chosen one, Miss Ashcroft."

Following that, the music surges as unsettling scenes showing the dilapidated and largely abandoned Raccoon City flash on the screen, complete with grotesque abominations in the shadows.

It looks really good, and we can't wait to return to Raccoon City once more.

Capcom has been on a roll recently, and I hope that continues with Requiem

Capcom is taking us back to Raccoon City with Resident Evil Requiem. (Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

Over the last decade, Capcom has launched an impressive array of Resident Evil games with consistent critical acclaim and commercial success across new entries and several remakes alike.

In 2017, Capcom launched Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which brought back a tight focus on survival-horror after criticisms were widely levied against the action-heavy Resident Evil 6.

Biohazard was followed by a remake of Resident Evil 2 in 2019, and a Resident Evil 3 remake in 2020. After Resident Evil Village in 2021, the company also launched a remake of Resident Evil 4 in 2023.

I'm really hoping that this next entry in the series can keep the momentum going.

Resident Evil Requiem is slated to launch on February 27, 2026 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.