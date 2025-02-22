Monster Hunter Wilds has spoiled its endgame surprise by revealing the return of 'special' monsters from Monster Hunter World

Capcom has recently hosted a Monster Hunter Wilds Special Event showcase at PlayStation Presents: Play!Play!Play!. During this event, the developers revealed that the game will be bringing back 'Tempered' Monsters from Monster Hunter World as part of its endgame content.

The developers demonstrate this by hunting a 'Tempered Rathian' in a new Arena map and showing off slide shows rewards you can get from slaying Tempered Monsters late in the game.

Additionally, this event also reveals gameplay of Blangonga, a white baboon-like ice-based Fanged Beast that was last seen in 2017's Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate.

Tempered Monsters were special versions of regular monsters from Monster Hunter World that formed the bulk of that game's endgame content. They had shiny hides, massive amounts of health, and hit like trucks. The reward for hunting Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter World was Decorations, which were special gems that players slotted into their gear to gain powerful passive abilities.

Judging from this gameplay showcase, Monster Hunter Wilds' iteration of Tempered Monsters seems to function almost identically as they did in Monster Hunter World, albeit with a couple of differences.

Instead of a shiny body, Tempered Monsters now have massive scars on their bodies, which the player can break to open a wound and deal extra damage to the target by using the new Focus Attack mechanic.

In addition, killing Tempered Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds will not only reward players with Decorations again but also other special crafting materials. According to a translation by @FishermanWest9113 on Reddit, these materials can be used to craft special 'Artis' weapons with differing stats and properties depending on the parts you forge them with.

Plus, if you find a Tempered Monster out in the open-world regions, you can register it as an Investigation and use Guild Points to save it in your Investigation History and hunt it later. Commenters on Reddit speculate that 'Artis' may refer to 'Artian', a series of ancient weapons and armor that's been featured numerous times in previous Monster Hunter games.

Are you ready to grind for Decorations again in Monster Hunter Wilds?

While I am disappointed that Capcom has spoiled the endgame content surprise for Monster Hunter Wilds instead of letting people discover it on their own, I am happy to see Tempered Monsters again join the game's stacked roster of monsters. These beasts provided some of the most satisfying challenges in Monster Hunter World for hardcore players, and yielded some insanely powerful and fun Decorations for beating them.

As for these 'Artis' weapons, I'm curious to see how they'll work in-game and, more importantly, if they look cool to use in battle when the full game comes out.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to hunt Tempered Monsters because Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the biggest upcoming Xbox titles / upcoming PC titles of 2025 will be released in a few days on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

