Monster Hunter Wilds has received updated PC Spec requirements and a new PC Benchmark program to help players test them out

Yesterday after Capcom concluded its epic Monster Hunter Wilds February 2025 Showcase and Capcom February 2025 Spotlight events, it then proceeded to release a PC Benchmark program for Monster Hunter Wilds on the game's Steam page.

This tool is designed to help PC players test to see if their PC rigs will be able to handle meeting Monster Hunter Wilds' gargantuan system requirements.

However, PC players can breathe a little easier as Capcom has recently lessened the PC spec requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds compared to what they were originally months ago.

However, PC players can breathe a little easier as Capcom has recently lessened the PC spec requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds compared to what they were originally months ago.

Original PC spec requirements

Here's what the original PC spec requirements that were like:

Minimum PC spec requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit required)

: Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Core i3-12100F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

: Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Core i3-12100F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6GB) Storage : 140GB

: 140GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the "Lowest" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

Recommended PC spec requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit required)

: Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen 5 5500.

: Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen 5 5500. Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (VRAM 8GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (VRAM 8GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) Storage : 140GB

: 140GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Medium" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

And here are Monster Hunter Wilds' new updated PC spec requirements that were announced along with the PC Benchmark program according to the game's Steam page:

Minimum PC spec requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit required)

: Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-10400, Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

: Intel Core i5-10400, Intel Core i3-12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6GB) Storage : 75GB

: 75GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the "Lowest" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

Recommended PC spec requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit required)

: Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-10400K, Intel Core i5-12100, AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

: Intel Core i5-10400K, Intel Core i5-12100, AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6600 (VRAM 8GB) Storage : 75GB

: 75GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Medium" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

As you can see, you won't need to hunt for the best PC graphics cards that cost a small fortune to run Monster Hunter Wilds on PC anymore or hunt for the best PC SSDs to have enough storage to install it.

Although, getting your hands on high-end PC components will still help a ton as even with these reduced PC specs, Monster Hunter Wilds still requires more powerful graphics cards and more data storage space than its predecessor, Monster Hunter World.

Monster Hunter Wilds' full launch is so close yet so far away

Things are about to heat up as Ajarakan joins the hunt. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles in Monster Hunter history, is just a few weeks away from launching and the wait has almost become unbearable as there is so much to look forward to.

It has a gigantic, beautiful world filled with secrets to uncover, the combat system and weapons look insanely fun to play with, and it aims to have the most varied and scariest list of monsters out of any Monster Hunter title to date.

Needless to say, I can't wait to play Monster Hunter Wilds when it launches on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, and get sucked into the world of Monter Hunter with my friends again.

However, if you can't bear waiting for the full release date, Monster Hunter Wilds' second Open Beta Test, is scheduled to start this week at the following dates:

From February 6th 2025, 7:00pm to February 9th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

From February 13th, 2025. 7:00pm to February 16th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

Just beware that the upcoming weapon balance changes and performance improvements that will implemented in the final game, will NOT be included in the second Open Beta Test.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.