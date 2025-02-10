Monster Hunter Wilds responds to PSN outage — extending the second open beta test period to compensate its players

The first testing period for Monster Hunter Wilds 'Open Beta Test 2' came and went, enjoyed by over 225,000+ players on the Steam version alone. Unfortunately, PlayStation fans could not say the same as the PSN suffered an outage over the weekend, which prevented them from playing the beta on the PlayStation 5 version.

To compensate and cheer up its fans, Capcom has announced on its X account that it will be extending the second open beta test period by an extra day for those who missed out on the first testing period.

Hunters, we're pleased to confirm that due to the PlayStation Network outage that occurred during the first week of OBT2, we're extending the second week of OBT2 by +24 hours on all platforms!New period:Feb. 13, 7pm PT / Feb. 14, 3am GMT – Feb. 17, 6:59 pm PT / Feb. 18, 2:59… pic.twitter.com/i0jTHjYHyxFebruary 10, 2025

This means that the second period will take now place at the following time:

From February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM to February 17, 2025, at 6:59 PM (PT)

What's even better is that this extended time will apply for all versions of Monster Hunter Wilds' 2nd Open Beta Test so Xbox players, PlayStation players, and Steam players will get to play it for an extra day.

Some bad moments have silver linings

Monster Hunter Wilds: 6th Trailer | Into the Iceshard Cliffs - YouTube Watch On

While it is unfortunate for PlayStation players to miss out on the 1st testing period due to the PSN outage, at least Capcom was nice enough to give us all an extra day to compensate for it. In a way, it's a blessing in disguise because now we'll have an extra day to get a sneak peek at Monster Hunter Wilds, one of the biggest upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles of 2025 and the most ambitious Monster Hunter to date.

Just remember the promised resolution/framerate improvements and weapon balance changes that will be coming in the full game won't be in the Open Beta Test.

Additionally, PC players should check out Monster Hunter Wilds' recently released PC Benchmark to see if their PC rigs will be able to run the game with the new, reduced PC spec requirements.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.