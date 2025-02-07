Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test is live with over 225,000 concurrent Steam players in less than 24 hours

Monster Hunter Wilds has just unleashed its 2nd Open Beta Test on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam for the public to get a sneak preview of one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles of 2025. According to @Okami13_ on X, the beta has already achieved 225,000 concurrent players on the Steam version alone in under 24 hours after it went live.

While this isn't quite the insane metric as when Monster Hunter Wilds' first Open Beta Test gathered half a million players in just under an hour after it went live, 225,000 players is still an amazing achievement and shows people are hungry to get their hands on the full game.

Who can blame them? Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and biggest titles in the Monster Hunter series to date. It's got gigantic, immersive biomes to explore, a large collection of weapons to wield, a refined take on the series addictive combat system, and a massive roster of horrifying monsters to hunt.

Join the hunt today in Monster Hunter Wilds' second Open Beta Test

Watch out for the poisonous spit and blinding lights of Gypceros. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. If you want to join the hundreds of thousands of players hunting in the second Open Beta Test, you can refer to our guide on how to play Monster Hunter Wilds' first Open Beta Test, as the methods are virtually the same.

However, there are important details you need to know before jumping in. Firstly, the second Open Beta Test will have multiple testing periods throughout February, which include the following dates:

From February 6th 2025, 7:00pm to February 9th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

From February 13th, 2025. 7:00pm to February 16th, 2025, 6:59pm (P.T. time)

Secondly, the new Open Beta Test will have more monsters to hunt compared to the first. These include the returning Bird Wyvern monster Gypceros and the new flagship Arkveld, the latter of which is quickly proving itself to be one of the toughest bosses of Monster Hunter Wilds seen thus far.

Lastly, the second Open Beta Test will not include the resolution/framerate improvements and weapon balance changes that Capcom promised will be implemented in the full version of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Do note that in order to run Monster Hunter Wilds's latest Open Beta Test and, subsequently, the full game on PC, you will need to meet its PC spec requirements. Thankfully, Capcom has lowered Monster Hunter Wilds' PC spec requirements and released a PC benchmark program to help you determine if your PC rig has what it takes to run the game at its full potential.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.