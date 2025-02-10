PlayStation Network's outage over the weekend should serve as a reminder to Microsoft and Xbox on what can happen if you "put all your eggs into one basket"
All networks have downtime, but Microsoft is historically uniquely keen to rely on other networks to reach customers. PSN's prolific downtime this weekend is exactly why having your own ecosystem is important.
Over the weekend, PlayStation Network was down for roughly 18 hours, knocking out access to PlayStation-owned PC games like Helldivers 2 and Destiny, and the whole slate of online multiplayer titles on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.
The downtime was quite prolific, and was a reminder of the dark days of PlayStation 3's 2011 PSN hack, which saw the network down for over a couple of weeks rather than a few hours. Downtime on that scale seems to be a thing of the past generally speaking, but the outage was a pretty stark reminder of some of the downsides of practically all of gaming going up "into the cloud."
All online networks have downtime every now and then, and PSN is generally as robust as they come these days. However, it did serve as a pretty stark example to me for one of the big drawbacks of Microsoft's current gaming strategy. Xbox seems more keen to de-prioritize its own hardware console ecosystem in favor of bigger platforms, namely PlayStation and Steam, and to some degree, iOS and Android as well.
What happens when you put all your eggs into one basket?
In the grand scheme of things, PSN being down for just over half a day isn't a particularly big deal. But what if it was down for weeks again, like it was in 2011?
The PSN hack was probably a huge boon to Microsoft back then, serving to solidify its place as the "best" online gaming ecosystem, which I'd argue is a sentiment it still retains to this day generally speaking. Although PSN is, as noted, far more robust these days, and probably shares an overall similar uptime to Xbox Live itself, in 2025, PSN being down is perhaps ironically as much as an issue for PlayStation as it is for Xbox.
Less so than ever, players are moving between platforms, "digitally locked in" to whatever ecosystem they chose at the start of the PS4 / Xbox One generation. Still, youngsters and parents looking towards their first "grown up" console platform still get to choose between the big three on occasion, and unless they can afford a capable gaming PC, the vast majority right now are choosing PlayStation. Xbox lost the console war, entirely of its own fault, but rather than try to fight back and rebuild, increasingly, Xbox is capitulating and exploring alternative strategies.
One of those strategies notoriously revolves around putting its Xbox exclusive games onto PlayStation to find new users. The other part was in buying up Activision-Blizzard-King, giving it control of the biggest franchises in the world, namely Call of Duty and Candy Crush Saga, among others. As a result, and perhaps ironically, the lion's share of Xbox's sales income now comes via other platforms, rather than via Xbox.
Steam, PlayStation, iOS, and Android doubtless outstrips profitability on Xbox to the tune of hundreds of millions — PSN being down likely removed hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in lost income for service game companies over the 18 hour period. The inability to actually purchase microtransactions or access online services would be a far bigger dent in Xbox's revenue sheet than it would have been before the Activision-Blizzard purchase, with the majority of Call of Duty sessions remaining on PlayStation to this day. The fact Call of Duty is available on Xbox, Steam, and in other places doubtless offset some of the potential losses here. But what if Xbox had totally decided to shut down its entire first-party ecosystem? You'd likely see a scenario similar to what's playing out right now for Microsoft software on mobile devices.
This is what happens
Microsoft essentially has to get on its knees and beg Google and iOS for scraps from their respective ecosystems in order to expand on mobile devices. Lacking the ability to set default services on any phone platform, Microsoft Edge has a laughable 5.2% market share, while Bing enjoys a sliverous 3.9% (via StatCounter).
It was CEO Satya Nadella himself who admitted that shutting down Windows Phone was a mistake, and they're likely feeling the pinch of that decision more than ever in 2025. As AI services proliferate, services like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Apple Intelligence are at the forefront, while Microsoft Copilot is rarely discussed outside of enthusiast sites like ours. If Microsoft had a hardware endpoint oriented around consumers that could really showcase the power of generative AI, you know, like a phone with a camera and mic attached to it, I'm certain Microsoft Copilot would be in a far stronger position to capture that lucrative "default" status that Chrome, Safari, Google, and even Windows itself enjoys. Although being able to control the defaults on Windows 11 hasn't exactly helped it in recent years.
In any case, all of the above is why I don't think Microsoft will be the one to mainstream consumer AI features. What does this have to do with Xbox, though? It's not hard to imagine and extrapolate from the above scenario what would happen if Xbox let its own home-grown ecosystems die, too. Not being able to put your own titles front and center without paying up for the privilege, being at the mercy of Sony and Steam's closed store algorithms, becoming a competitor, rather than collaborator with third-party publishers — all of these are arguments for Microsoft to try harder to keep Xbox in the game long term.
Microsoft says it is still committed to Xbox hardware, and is in fact working on new-gen hardware with a 2027 timeframe according to some rumors I'm presently investigating. But whether or not Microsoft's corporate layer from the top down truly thinks long term, or just quarter-over-quarter, remains to be seen. The death of Windows Phone and even Microsoft's Android phones like the Surface Duo certainly seems to suggest otherwise.
Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and Threads, and listen to his XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!
PlayStation is terrible with everything related to OS, online services, and data security, it's nothing new, it's all there is to remember! The rest is just speculation, extrapolation, and funny associations of ideas, even if I understand where you're coming from.
What's even funnier is Sony's response and the 5 free days of PS+, it shows how stingy they are. Their PS+ service is already too expensive for what it is, and that's all they could come up with: 5 little days, what a joke! Based on what I'm reading on Reddit, PS fans don't seem very happy.
If there's one thing Xbox doesn't do, it's putting all its eggs in one basket. Among all the manufacturers, it's the one with the most diversified strategy and the one that has put the most eggs in several different baskets. In the cloud basket, the mobile basket, the console basket, the Game Pass basket, the multiplatform basket, the portable consoles basket, and the exclusive games basket. Unlike PlayStation, which has practically put all its eggs in the consoles and exclusive games baskets, but it's starting to diversify its eggs because this strategy is clearly unsatisfactory.
It's only in your mind that Xbox doesn't put eggs in the exclusive games basket and the consoles basket. It seems that putting some eggs in the multiplatform basket necessarily means removing them from the consoles and exclusive games baskets.
As proof, among many others, is the entire marketing campaign that Xbox is doing around Avowed, an exclusive game. Why invest so much in an exclusive game if it's not part of their strategy? Aren't they putting eggs in the exclusive games basket this way?
Maybe Jez would be more reassured if MS put all its eggs in the exclusive games and consoles baskets, not putting any in the multiplatform basket. But undoubtedly, his twisted mind would still find something to complain about there too?
But as long as we're here:
MS puts their games on XBOX, which is getting a new generation.
STEAM.
Battle.net.
Windows store.
Also Macintosh:
Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)
Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the WispsGears 5Sea of ThievesState of Decay 2IOS
ANDROID
They make sure they run on STEAM OS, which means LINUX.
Oh, and they put all *their* new games on cloud, which means everywherr there is good broadband, bluetooth, and a browser.
So yeah, MS putting 5 games on Sony is putting all their eggs in one basket.
Riiigghhttt...
Funny how no mention is made of EA (75% from PSN), UBISOFT, TAKE TWO, SQUARE ENIX, et al.
Or, Sony itself.
Or the biggest single basket vendor, NINTENDO.
Rather Orwellian that suddenly single channel distribution is supposed to be safer than multichannel. Also, how easily the illogical leap from grabbing easy money from a competitor with vintage games to assuming the sky is falling despite all the *legally actionable* reassurances that dedicated hardware will remain a part of the ecosystem.
One last time: MS cannot get out of the console business any time soon because two thirds of Game Pass subscribers come via console. Because without consoles (and Series S in particular) they can't get third parties to develop games they can reliably stream. Because without console sales (even if "only" 30% of leading edge living room boxes) to defray the development costs of their game streaming server blades cloud streaming as a business collapses.
Because, golly gee, 40M customers paying $10-20 a month for services plus buying games, DLC, and microtrasactions plus generating live service fees from free to play, is somehow not a viable business?
I know economic literacy isn't a requirement to be a journalist (proven daily by the old "mainstream" media opinion peddlers) much less for online punditry but can't we at least stay within range of rationality?
Yes, it is Microsoft that runs XBOX. And yes, they are "eeeevile!"
And yes, they are overturning the status quo of the ossified, stagnant console business. Boo hoo. New rules. New ways to measure success.
Tough.
The 90's ended a generation ago.
Console Gaming today competes with video streaming, online free to play, cheap ebooks, internet radio, and, oh yes, living life. All on the same budget.
There is serious cognitive dissonance in claiming that expanding distribution of your product and increasing the size and number of your revenue streams is "putting all the eggs in one basket."
That only computes if the real fear that XBOX might be headed towards Windows level domination. Is that it? Well forget it. Nintendo and Sony brand loyalty will limit MS console domination. They'll get their money in other ways.
Or is that the fear? That XBOX will prosper? Not good for clickbait FUD?
Jeeze...
Like Walmart, they are data center customers, not operators.
So the Sony "network" is a cost center, not a profit center.
And we all know that in the business world cost centers are minimized and run as cheaply as possible.
MS on the other hand, is a hyperscaler in data centers, second only to AMAZON's AWS and well ahead of Google, ORACLE, FACEBOOK, IBM, and a couple hundred other players none of which is Sony.
Now XBOX isn't invulnerable. Way back in the early days of digital game distribution (2007) they had an 11 day outage. But even then, offline gaming was not impacted because going back to the OG XBOX, MS established the concept of the HOME XBOX. And all digital games are locked to the user account and default-authenticated to the designated HOME CONSOLE so outages, typically only hours because their datacenters are *profit* centers, while a pain do not stop you from playing *owned* games.
Sony is different.
And if Sony does explain what happened, it may very well be that they don't really know. It's not their responsibility, but of their data center contractor.
Different business models.
So what happens with Sony, stays with Sony.
So all we'll likely get is rumors (fired employee revenge, network hack, whatever) or a non-apology apology from PR flacks. No lessons to be learned from this.