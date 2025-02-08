Helldivers 2 and all PlayStation network games are currently down

It seems Helldivers 2 on Windows PC, or any game that utilizes the PlayStation Network, is currently offline. A tweet from the official PlayStation Japan account details the issue:



"[Notice regarding PlayStation ™ Network outage] At this time, the PlayStation ™ Network (including PlayStation ® Store) may not be available. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers. We are currently investigating the issue and working to restore service, so please be patient."

The length of its effects will range greatly, but it will most affect any game that has forced PlayStation Network integration. Something Sony recently walked back as a mandate. Any player that uses PlayStation Network to log in will need to disconnect to play.

Even people attempting to play the single-player title Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered are stuck trying to log in. From a post on Steam, "I'm stuck at the "Connecting..." screen, presumably game trying to connect to PSN network. Do you guys know any trick [on] how to get past that? Some magical command line parameter or something?"

Xbox has also had trouble launching single-player games when faced with outage issues. Thankfully, there's an offline mode that generally remedies the problem quickly, but that's not always the case. Hopefully, PlayStation and Sony will be able to work rapidly through the outage issues and bring players back online to play.

Are you currently affected by the outage? Let us know in the comments or somewhere on social media. We'll make sure to update the post as the situation continues to improve.