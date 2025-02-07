Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets first big patch on PC as "Mixed" player reviews pour in

Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the latest big PlayStation game to hit PC, but so far, reception is fairly mixed, with players on Steam reporting numerous crashes and bugs. While the developers at Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have launched a couple of hotfixes, the game's first patch is live, specifically targeting several of the problems that players are encountering.

You can take a look at the full patch notes below:

Patch notes

Various crash fixes based on player feedback and data from our crash reporting system.

Improvements to crash reporting with screenshot support.

Film Style Animation and Comic SFX can now be toggled via Settings > Game > Camera.*

User interface improvements to simplify starting a New Game+

Implemented autosave backups. At key points in the story the game will create a backup of the autosave slot.

Added mouse scrolling to the manual load/save menu.

Various improvements and bug fixes to the user interface.

Reduced noise in character hair when using DLSS Ray Reconstruction.

Enemies webbed to surfaces no longer have a black background when using ray-traced shadows and ray-traced ambient occlusion.

Fixed a bug related to ray-traced reflections that could cause pixelation artefacts along water edges.

Settings for Subtitle Text Size, Closed Caption Text Size, Icon and Prompt Size and Audio Listening Mode are no longer synchronized between different devices.**

*These options become available after obtaining the Across the Spider-Verse Suit.

** As a result of this change, these settings will be reset to their defaults after you install this update.

Feedback for the future

It's been a bit surprising seeing so many technical issues crop up in this game, since Nixxes Software explicitly excels in polishing PC ports of games. A large number of PlayStation Studios games have come to Windows PC over the last few years, and while some of them have had problems — The Last of Us Part 1 was notoriously buggy when it first launched, requiring multiple patches before it was stable — more often than not, there haven't been too many issues.

Fingers crossed that this first big patch can keep the game from crashing as frequently for the majority of players as Nixxes works on future updates. The next big PlayStation game headed to PC is The Last of Us Part 2, which is set to arrive in April. Nixxes is also working on that port, so hopefully the team has enough time to make sure there aren't any big problems when it launches.