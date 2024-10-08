The Surface Duo is dead — Microsoft pulls plug on $1,500 Surface Duo 2 after just one Android OS upgrade

What you need to know

Microsoft has issued what is believed to be the final security update for Surface Duo 2.

The Surface Duo 2's support window will end on October 21, meaning no more support or updates are planned.

Microsoft only ever delivered one major Android OS update for the $1,500 device.

The Surface Duo 2 has just received its likely final security update, marking an end to Microsoft’s brief return to the smartphone market. The company originally launched Surface Duo 2 in October 2021, and promised to support the product with software updates for three years. Microsoft was only able to deliver one major Android version update in that time, a pitiful number for a $1,500 device.

Microsoft already dropped support for the original Surface Duo last year, but at least that device saw more than one major Android version update. Launching with Android 10, the original Surface Duo was updated to Android 11 and Android 12L during its lifecycle — still short of the usual three major OS updates most Android makers deliver but better than the Surface Duo 2, which launched with Android 11 and was only ever updated to Android 12L.

The company threw in the towel with Android phone hardware last year when it decided to cut back on the Surface device portfolio, leading to the departure of ex-Windows and Surface boss Panos Panay. Since then, Microsoft has brushed Surface Duo under the rug, and now the Surface Duo 2 has received its final security update ahead of the end of support date on October 21, meaning no more support is planned.

And that marks the true end to Surface Duo. The product line is dead, and Microsoft has no intention of reviving it with future Android phone hardware. This is the second time that Microsoft has abandoned a phone business, the first time being with Windows Phone and Lumia in 2017.

If Microsoft ever attempts to launch a new phone in the future, I will be the first to tell you to steer well clear. Microsoft had a chance to redeem itself with the Surface Duo, and it failed miserably. Charging $1,500 for a phone that was only ever updated with a new version of Android once is inexcusable. Microsoft doesn’t deserve a third chance.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.