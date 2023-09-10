Microsoft cuts ties with the Surface Duo after just 2 Android version updates

What you need to know

Microsoft has dropped official software support for the first-generation Surface Duo.

The device was released three years ago on September 10, running Android 10.

Microsoft will no longer release OS or security updates for the device.

Microsoft is done supporting the original Surface Duo, three years after it first launched on September 10. The company has stated from the very start that the Surface Duo would receive just three years of OS updates, meaning today is the last day that Microsoft has to stay true to its word.

Going forward, Microsoft will no longer ship new OS updates or security patches for the original Surface Duo, meaning Android 12L is the last version of the OS it will ever officially receive. Surface Duo only ever got two major OS updates, one shy of the average three that most high-end flagship Android devices get these days.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Surface Duo customers can continue to use their devices with no issues for now as apps will continue to be updated like normal, but with no further security updates planned, users will want to be a little more cautious going forward.

Microsoft hasn't been working on new features or bug fixes for Surface Duo in months anyway, so it's not like current Surface Duo users are going to be missing out on much outside of security patches. Plus, with support for third-party ROMs, enthusiasts can install a custom version of Android 13/14 on their devices.

Microsoft will continue to support the second-generation Surface Duo for one more year, with support currently set to end on October 21, 2024. So far, Surface Duo 2 has only received one major Android OS update, meaning it needs at least two more to stay on-par with other Android OEMs.