12 could be the next big number for Windows, but 10 is still the hottest topic.

It's been a little over 3 years since Microsoft launched Windows 11 as the natural successor to Windows 10 (which skipped Windows 9). However, the Redmond giant struggles to garner user interest towards its latest operating system despite Windows 10's end-of-support date slated for October 14, 2025.

Users have blatantly expressed their preference for Windows 10 over Windows 11, citing stringent minimum system requirements and flawed design elements as the major deterrents preventing them from upgrading, among an extended list of other gripes.

As of the time of writing, Windows 11's market share stands at 43.72% compared to Windows 10's 52.94%. Compared to previous years, users are seemingly biting the bullet and upgrading to Windows 11. Its market share is expected to grow even further as Windows 10's death looms.

There have been rumors and leaks about Microsoft potentially releasing Windows 12 as Windows 11's successor in the future, but the company has remained tight-lipped about any developments on that front.

Earlier this year, a Windows 11 build update revealed the next wave of Windows 11 feature updates, which included gaming, emoji, and lock screen changes. Naturally, this doesn't confirm if Windows 12 exists or when it will ship, but Microsoft's official Windows account on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared a light-hearted post (via Laptop Mag).

it’s always “when is Windows 12 coming” and never “how are you doing person who runs the Windows account”May 9, 2025

There's obviously very little to pick from this comical post. However, there seems to be quite some interest building around Windows 12 and its possible development. Perhaps it could be a way for Microsoft to right some of Windows 11's perceived wrongs and find a perfect way to leverage its vast resources, especially in the AI department, to develop a killer operating system.

Either way, multiple users indicated that they are more concerned about Microsoft cutting support for Windows 10 than Windows 12's development. Users have openly expressed their concern about the issue in a bid to get the company to backtrack on its decision.

Still, Microsoft is focused on Windows 11, urging users to ditch Windows 10 with full-screen multipage pop-up ads. More recently, the company doubled down on its Windows 11 campaign, touting Copilot+ PCs as the perfect devices for an intuitive Windows 11 experience with better battery life, faster performance than Apple's MacBook Air M4, and up to 5x faster than a 5-year-old Windows 10 device.