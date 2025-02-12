Every PC and Xbox game shown during Sony's PlayStation State of Play February 2025

2025 means new gaming showcases, and there's some new game announcements to check out from Sony's PlayStation State of Play for February 2025. While the State of Play shows are naturally geared towards presenting PlayStation 5 games, there's usually a number of multiplatform titles, meaning it's worthwhile for Xbox and Windows PC gamers to check the streams out. More and more first-party PlayStation Studios games are even coming directly to PC.

Where to watch the PlayStation State of Play

YouTube Watch On

The latest PlayStation State of Play aired on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. This was Sony's first State of Play for the year, with a 40+ minute presentation going over a variety of games. I've embedded the YouTube broadcast above, though it can also be viewed over on the official PlayStation Twitch channel.

All PC and Xbox games shown during PlayStation State of Play February 2025

Below, you'll find all of the games from the State of Play that are also coming to Xbox and/or PC.

Monster Hunter Wilds is almost here

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Capcom showed up once more with another trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, which is launching on Feb. 28, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is on the way

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Sonic Racing is back, with an exciting trailer showing off Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, and others racing across vibrant worlds in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. A closed network test is happening on Feb. 21, 2025.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is real!

Digimon Story Time Stranger - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

There's a new Digimon game on the way!

Lost Soul Aside preorders are available soon, and it's releasing in May

Lost Soul Aside - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

We got a new trailer for Lost Soul Aside, an action-RPG from Ultizero Games. It's launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC on May 30, 2025, and preorders are opening on February 19.

Borderlands 4 - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Gearbox showed up with a look at Borderlands 4, the upcoming looter-shooter that's slated to launch on Sep. 23, 2025. When it arrives, it'll be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Split Fiction gets a story trailer

Split Fiction - Story Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Hazelight Games gave us a look at a new story trailer for Split Fiction, the co-op focused game that's launching on March 6, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Directive 8020 brings space terror this fall

Directive 8020 - Story Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Supermassive Games' next entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology is a science-fiction game called Directive 8020. Inhabitants on a space station are being picked off by...something...and players can jump into the horror when it launches on Oct. 2, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is coming in 2026

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 1st Trailer: Protagonist | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Capcom announced a new Onimusha game at the Game Awards 2024, and this entry, which is titled Onimusha: Way of the Sword, is launching in 2026 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. At the State of Play, we got a new trailer showing off more combat.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

As leaked a few days ago, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is launching on Aug. 28, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Hell is Us explors the horrors of war in September

Hell is Us - Release Date Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Hell is Us is a new action-adventure title exploring what war does to innocents. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Sep. 3, 2025.

Lies of P DLC is called Overture, and it's launching this summer

Lies of P: Overture - Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

We knew Neowiz' Soulslike adventure Lies of P was getting DLC, and now we know it's called Overture. Designed as a prequel to the main game, Lies of P: Overture is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 at some point in Summer 2025.

Days Gone Remastered arrives on PS5, with new content available for PC via DLC

Days Gone Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The rumored remaster of Bend Studio's 2019 survival adventure Days Gone is real, and it's launching on PS5 on April 25, 2025. PC owners aren't being left out, and will be able to pick up the new content in the form of the Broken Road DLC.