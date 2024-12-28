Monster Hunter Wilds preorder guide – Which edition should you hunt for and buy?
Monster Hunter Wilds preorders are live, and we've rounded every edition so you can pick which one is best for you.
In just a few months from the time of this writing, Monster Hunter Wilds will be unleashed upon the world.
In this upcoming installment of Capcom's popular Monster Hunter series, players will embark on a perilous journey into uncharted lands to master new hunting gameplay mechanics and slay horrific new monsters. Preorders for the game have already gone live, with three editions (packed with differing amounts of content) to choose from.
To help you make an informed decision, we have rounded up all the information on every version of Monster Hunter Wilds available to preorder in one convenient place so you can more easily choose which one to purchase.
Monster Hunter Wilds' Physical Editions Vs Digital Editions
Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release February 28, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Two Physical Editions are available for the Xbox and PlayStation versions, but there are three Digital Editions for all platforms.
The physical versions of Monster Hunter Wilds include a Standard Edition (MSRP-$69.99) and a Steel Book Edition (MSRP-$74.99). Both these Editions will contain the base game with no additional DLC. The only difference between them is that the Steel Book Edition will feature a box with a Steel Book cover art of the game's flagship monster, Arkveld.
Monster Hunter Wilds (Standard Edition)
Explore the uncharted Forbidden Lands to discover long-lost secrets and hunt monsters to protect the balance of nature in Monster Hunter Wilds. Hunt the vicious beasts of the Forbidden Lands alone or with your friends in 4-player online co-op.
Buy for Xbox: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Microsoft Store
Buy for PlayStation 5: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | PlayStation Store
Buy for PC: GreenManGaming (Steam) | CDKeys (Steam)
The Digital Editions of Monster Hunter Wilds will available to purchase on various digital storefronts and will come in three forms – the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and the Premium Deluxe Edition.
The digital version of Monster Hunter Wilds' Standard Edition (MSRP-$69.99) will only contain the base game much like the physical version.
Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition (MSRP-$89.99) and Premium Deluxe Edition (MSRP-$109.99) will feature large assortments of cosmetic items to customize your character's looks including layered armor, hairstyles, emote, and much more. Below is a list of everything that comes in the Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Wilds followed by a list of everything that comes in the Premium Deluxe Edition.
Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition
- The Base Game
- Layered Armor
- Palico Armor
- Seikret Decorations
- Gestures
- Hairstyles
- Make-up/Face Paint
- Pendant
- Sticker Sets
- Hunter Profile
Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition
- The Base Game
- All the content of the Deluxe Edition
- Layered armor
- Hunter Profile Set
- Access to upcoming Cosmetic DLC packs that are slated to be released in the Spring and Summer of 2025.
Monster Hunter Wilds preorder bonuses
If you preorder any version of Monster Hunter Wilds, you gain access to two, preorder exclusive DLC items. The first is the Guild Knight Layered Armor set and the other is the Hero Charm talisman.
For those unaware, Layered Armor is a cosmetic system in Monster Hunter games that allows the player to alter the appearance of whatever armor they're wearing with others so they can look fashionable while remaining functional in battle. In this case, the Guild Knight Armor has a sort of Three Musketeers style to it, with red plumed hats, red vests with long tails, white shirts with poofy sleeves, leather trousers, and tall lace-up boots.
The Hero Charm talisman, meanwhile, is an accessory designed to give your character special passive stat boosts in battle that will help you survive the opening hunts of the game.
On a side note, if you happen to have save data from playing Monster Hunter World and its expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, you can obtain free items for your Palico companion in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Save data from Monster Hunter World will grant players the Palico the Felyne Leather armor set and the Felyne Acorn Spade weapon. Plus save data from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will grant you the Felyne Duffel armor set and the Felyne Trekker Peckaxe weapon.
Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
