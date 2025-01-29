Monster Hunter Wilds' latest gameplay preview reveals the name of its scariest, most mysterious monster revealed thus far

The "Black Flame", Nu Udra, shall bath all who tread its domain in hellfire.

In an exclusive interview with IGN, Capcom showed off new gameplay footage for Monster Hunter Wilds. In these gameplay videos, the developers showed off the Oilwell Basin hunting locale while discussing the artistic vision and hard work they put into creating it.

Then, Capcom showcased one of the newest and downright terrifying additions to Monster Hunter Wilds' list of monsters - Nu Udra the "Black Flame".

Monster Hunter Wilds: Exploring the Oilwell Basin With the Capcom Developers – IGN First - YouTube Watch On

We got a sneak peek at Nu Udra back in Monster Hunter Wilds' October 2024 showcase trailer but now we know its real name beyond being called the "Black Flame" and what hunting it will be like.

Nu Udra is a cephalopod-type monster covered in oil that hunts its prey by crushing them with its massive tentacles and scorching them in flames produced by special organs.

The "Black Flame"s name, Nu Udra, is finally revealed in this exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay preview from IGN. (Image credit: IGN | Capcom)

The Nu Udra doesn't have any eyes so it uses sensory organs in the palm of its tentacles to track players' movement. As a result, the Nu Udra is immune to being blinded by Flash Bombs. However, you can still immobilize it using traps as Nu Udra isn't an Elder Dragon-type monster like Monster Hunter's other cephalopod-esque monster like the Yama Tsukami or Nakarkos.

To stand a chance at defeating this demonic beast, you will need to cut off Nu Udra's tentacles with bladed weapon types like the Great Sword or Long Sword to reduce its attack range and strength. Once Nu Udra is weakened it will quickly retreat to hide in its nest by squeezing its body through small cracks in the walls of the environment, so be sure to eye out for any tentacles poking out of the walls.

I hope we get to see more otherworldly monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds: Oilwell Basin Apex Nu Udra Full Hunt (4K) | IGN First - YouTube Watch On

While it is cool to see classic monsters like Yian Kut-Ku, Gypceros, and Gravios make a return with a next-gen makeover in Monster Hunter Wilds, I'm always up to hunt new beasties and Nu Udra is currently my favorite monster of Monster Hunter Wilds thus far. I have a special fondness for fighting eldritch horrors in videogames and everything about Nu Udra from its creepy design, attacks, and the disturbing sounds it makes scratches that itch very nicely.

I can't wait to see what other new monsters Capcom is cooking up for this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title will have us hunt when Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

In the meantime, I'll be practicing my hunting skills in Monster Hunter Wilds 2nd Open Beta Test, which is scheduled to take place throughout February leading up to the game's full release.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.