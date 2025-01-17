Monster Hunter Wilds will see one of the 'rockiest' wyverns make an explosive comeback from the series' earlier titles

Expectant Monster Hunter Wilds were treated to a special gameplay preview on January 16, 2025, via IGN, increasing hype on one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games/upcoming PC games of this year. During this exclusive preview, IGN revealed that a classic monster from Monster Hunter's past titles will be joining Monster Hunter Wilds' list of monsters, and that beast is none other than Gravios.

It's a giant Flying Wyvern-type monster that can be best described as a living, breathing mountain with legs and a body covered in an extremely thick, rocky hide that only the sharpest of weapons will be able to pierce through. Not only that, Gravios hits like a mountain rock slide as it attacks by stomping the ground with earth-shattering force and rolling around to crush its foes using its mammoth weight.

A new Monster Hunter Wilds preview

Monster Hunter Wilds: 13 Minutes of Gravios Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

In addition, Gravios can expel deadly gases from its body to repel attackers. These include explosive gas, sleep gas, and sometimes poison gas. However, Gravios' most deadly attack is a gigantic laser beam it shoots from its mouth. If your gear isn't upgraded and packing tons of fire-elemental resistance, then this laser beam will destroy you in one shot.

Over the course of IGN's preview video, you can see the destructive power of Gravios first-hand as it nearly sends the player to an early grave with its explosive attacks. The player however perseveres and manages to bring Gravios down through smart use of environmental traps and laying into the Flying Wyvern with the Sword & Shield and Bow weapon types.

I can't wait to see more classic Nimonsters get the RE Engine treatment

New Year's Greetings 2025 | Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test 2 Announcement - YouTube Watch On

One of the things I'm loving so far with Monster Hunter Wilds is seeing classic monsters that haven't seen in years like the Gypceros, Congalala, and even Yian Kut-Ku make a return and given a new lease on life with a gorgeous next-gen makeover thanks to Capcom's RE Engine. It makes me wonder what other monsters from previous Monster Hunter titles may resurface for this game.

Could we see the likes of Lagiacrus, Odogaron, Dalamadur, or even Yama Tsukami (a monster that is on my personal Monster Hunter Wilds wishlist) make a comeback? We will have to until Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam to find out.

In the meantime, we will be whetting our appetites with the 2nd Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test, which is currently scheduled to host testing periods throughout the first half of February.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.