It's Hammer time in the latest Monster Hunter Wilds gameplay trailer

If you want a weapon that's mobile and can knock out monsters, then the Hammer is for you.

Capcom's highly-anticipated action-hunting game, Monster Hunter Wilds, has received another trailer for its weapon overview series.

The latest trailer spotlights the Hammer, a weapon type that allows the user fast mobility and high-damaging moves capable of breaking monster skulls.

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released later in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Last week, Capcom began releasing a series of trailers highlighting all the unique and fun weapon types players will use to hunt the various beasts of Monster Hunter Wilds. We're now over halfway into the series of weapon trailers, and the latest one gives us an overview of the iconic Hammer weapon type.

Monster Hunter Wilds: Hammer | Weapon Overview - YouTube Watch On

The Hammer is a blunt weapon type designed to deal significant damage to a monster's head. However, unlike its musical counterpart, the Hunting Horn, the Hammer has no support techniques to power up fellow players and focuses purely on dealing damage.

Hammers can crack monster skulls so they drop gear crafting materials you can't acquire with other weapons like the Gunlance or Long Sword, and inflict the Stun status effect on monsters. The Stun status effect will briefly knock out monsters and leave them vulnerable to attack.

The Hammer also has a wide range of melee combos where you swing it around like a maniac, and some heavy attacks that can be charged to deal extra damage. However, unlike Great Sword's charge attacks which required you to stand still, the Hammer allows you to move while charging the weapon so you can stay on the offensive while still being able to avoid incoming attacks.

Monster Hunter Wilds' take on the Hammer will stay true to how it traditionally plays in past Monster Hunter games, while incorporating a fair amount of new moves and old ones from previous games to improve its mobility and damage potential.

The new changes and new moves that have been revealed thus far according to its gameplay trailer are:

Incorporating the 'Keeping Sway' technique from Monster Hunter Rise, which allowed players to dash while maintaining the charge levels on the Hammer's charge attacks as a core part of its move-set in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Bringing back the Spinning Meteor supermove from Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, where you spin with the Hammer before delivering a devastating overhead smash, as a Focus Strike attack.

A new charge attack where you wind up the Hammer and perform a devastating baseball swing and overhead smash combo to a monster's skull.

The Hammer's improved concussive power force in Monster Hunter Wilds will knock monsters senseless

Hit a homerun swing on a monster's face with the Hammer. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Hammer is one of my preferred weapon types in Monster Hunter games because of how simple yet brutally effective it is. It's got a move-set that's easy to learn for beginners while having enough deep mechanics that are satisfying for veterans to master, it has useful evasion techniques to help keep its user alive without hindering its aggressive playstyle, and it's generally one of the more reliably powerful weapons in a Monster Hunter game.

I love that Monster Hunter Wilds is bringing back techniques from Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and weaving them into the Hammer's core move-set, as those two aforementioned games featured my favorite iterations of the weapon type. It makes me wonder if Monster Hunter Wilds will be including other classic techniques from previous games in the rest of the game's fourteen weapon types; move-sets.

We will have to wait to find out, as Capcom will continue to release the rest of the Monster Hunter Wilds weapon overview trailers daily in the lead-up to the game's next big cinematic trailer that will be showcased at Gamescom 2024.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.